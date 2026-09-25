

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Intelligent power management company Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN), announced on Friday that it has agreed to acquire COL Group from Oaktree's Power Opportunities strategy for an enterprise value of 810 million euros.



Eaton said the deal will expand its European power distribution capabilities and manufacturing footprint, supporting demand from data center and utility markets. COL Group, based in Italy with about 400 employees, is a specialist in medium-voltage electrical distribution solutions including SF6-free switchgear and modular power systems.



The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, while COL forecasts 250 million euros in sales for 2027.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Eaton were up 1.25 percent, changing hands at $445.50, after closing Thursday's regular session 0.28 percent higher.



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