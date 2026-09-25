

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it has issued a Commercial Operating Certificate to McKinney National Airport, which allows it to accommodate commercial passenger airline service.



This marks the first time a Texas airport has received an Airport Operating Certificate since 2005.



'The community around McKinney is growing rapidly, and accommodating commercial flights will provide the community with greater access to air travel options,' said FAA Associate Administrator for?Airports Dan Edwards. 'We're building a stronger National Airspace System, which means providing Texans with the modern, reliable local airports they need to stay connected.'



Part 139 Airport Operating Certificates are issued to airport operators that demonstrate compliance with multiple federal safety requirements that include, runway and taxiway pavement conditions, aircraft rescue and firefighting, emergency planning, wildlife hazard management and personnel training.



The FAA said it has invested more than $9 million at the McKinney airport to support critical infrastructure improvements, including taxiway construction and upgrading the airport's federal contract tower.



As part of funds from the Working Families Tax Cuts Act to building Brand New Air Traffic Control System, the McKinney National Airport had received new high speed fiber optic cable in 2025 to enhance communication.



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