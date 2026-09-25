

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and AllianceBernstein L.P. or AB, an investment management firm and a subsidiary of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH), announced Friday the appointment of President Onur Erzan as the President and Chief Executive Officer of AB, effective April 1, 2027.



Erzan will succeed Seth Bernstein, who will be retiring effective March 31, 2027, after nearly a decade leading the firm. Bernstein will continue to serve on AB's Board of Directors.



Erzan assumed the role of President in January 2026 and oversees AB's Private Wealth Management, Global Private Alternatives and Global Asset Management Distribution businesses, in addition to the firm's Strategy and Corporate Development functions.



Erzan has served on the Equitable Holdings Management Committee since 2021 and, following the close of the previously announced merger between Equitable Holdings and Corebridge Financial, will serve on the company's leadership team, headed by Chief Executive Officer Marc Costantini.



Prior to joining AB in 2021, Erzan spent 20 years with McKinsey & Co., most recently as a Senior Partner and co-leader of its Wealth & Asset Management practice.



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