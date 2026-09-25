Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 26.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+25 Jahre Tiefsee-Erfahrung: Warum der Meeresboden jetzt unsere Aufmerksamkeit braucht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
BI

WKN: 1888 | ISIN: DEXXXXXXX122 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
25.09.2026 14:38 Uhr
272 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Boehringer Ingelheim: Innovative Kidney Care in Kenya: Bena Care's Journey of Hope, Resilience, and Partnerships

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Boehringer Ingelheim

In 2017, I was a young student nurse in Kenya, grappling with the stark realities of our national healthcare system. I saw families drained financially and emotionally by long-term hospital stays for their loved ones. The pain was not just in the illness but in the struggle for dignity and care. This is where Bena Care began-from a deep conviction that healthcare could be more compassionate, more accessible.

A perspective by Naom Monari, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Bena Care

Bena Care builds a network of healthcare workers, primarily made up of nurses, physiotherapists and caregivers to deliver affordable home-nursing services and in-home therapy for chronically ill patients. Today, Bena Care has served over 16,000 patients, bringing care into homes where it's needed most. Many of them report that this service has the potential to save them up to half of their healthcare costs. But behind these numbers are stories-a mother relieved that her son can receive dialysis closer to home, a daughter able to provide care for her mother because she was trained by our team. These are the stories that keep me going, even when the road ahead looks incredibly difficult to navigate.

  • Bena Care has served over 16,000 patients, bringing care into homes where it's needed most.

A lifeline in Boehringer Ingelheim: expanding health coverage options

In 2021, Bena Care reached a critical juncture. Running a social enterprise in healthcare is not for the faint-hearted. The financial pressures, the systemic challenges, the endless need-it can feel insurmountable. That's when Boehringer Ingelheim's Making More Health (MMH) entrepreneur support program came into our lives. It was more than just an opportunity, it was validation. Someone saw the potential in what we were doing and said: "Let's make this bigger."

Through MMH, we piloted programs that had long been part of my vision. We trained family caregivers, empowering them to provide supportive care. We launched free screenings in communities heavily burdened by diabetes and hypertension, focusing on early detection and intervention. These initiatives didn't just work-they transformed us. Even after the program ended, these programs remained at the heart of Bena Care's mission.

Read the whole piece on Imagine - Boehringer Ingelheim's sustainability story hub.

Find more stories and multimedia from Boehringer Ingelheim at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Boehringer Ingelheim
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/boehringer-ingelheim
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Boehringer Ingelheim



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/innovative-kidney-care-in-kenya-bena-cares-journey-of-hope-resilience-1227117

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.