Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Completes Expansion of Midland Waste Conversion Facility to Approximately 12.5 Acres

Expanded facility now encompasses approximately 12.5 acres and 12,500 square feet of shop space as final waste conversion system buildout advances

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp. (OTCID:WAST) ("Waste Energy," "WEC" or the "Company"), an emerging waste-to-energy and environmental infrastructure company, today announced that it has completed its previously announced transaction to expand the Company's Midland, Texas waste conversion campus to approximately 12.5 acres.

The completed transaction represents another significant milestone in Waste Energy's development of a large-scale waste processing and conversion platform in the Permian Basin. The expanded footprint provides the Company with substantially greater capacity to receive and manage waste tires while supporting the continued expansion of its processing, recycling and waste conversion operations.

"We didn't come to Midland simply to install a waste conversion system. We came here to build a scalable waste infrastructure platform," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "Expanding our campus to approximately 12.5 acres gives us the physical footprint we believe is necessary to increase tire intake, expand processing operations and continue adding conversion capacity as our business grows."

Final Waste Conversion System Buildout Making Significant Progress

Waste Energy also reported significant progress in the final buildout and commissioning phase of its first commercial-scale waste conversion system at the Midland campus.

The Company's engineering and welding teams are currently on the ground in Midland completing the remaining construction and assembly work. Significant progress is being made on the final mechanical buildout, with the Company expecting to set the remaining large equipment components into their final positions next week.

Once those components are in place, work is expected to transition into the final period of piping connections, supporting ground work and completion of the remaining system integration necessary before testing can begin.

The Company believes completion of these final construction activities will represent an important transition for the Midland project-from the physical buildout of the initial waste conversion system toward system testing and preparation for commercial operations.

"This is an exciting stage of the project because the work taking place today is highly visible and measurable," Gallagher said. "Our welders and engineer are on the ground, the final major components are being positioned, and we are making significant progress toward completing the physical system. Once the remaining large pieces are set, our focus shifts to completing the connections and preparing the system for testing."

Expanded Campus Adds Significant Processing Infrastructure

In addition to increasing the Midland campus to approximately 12.5 acres, the completed expansion adds approximately 7,500 square feet of shop space, bringing the Company's total enclosed shop space at the combined campus to approximately 12,500 square feet.

The additional building space provides Waste Energy with substantially greater flexibility to expand tire processing and material preparation activities alongside its waste conversion operations.

The Company expects the larger campus to support increased waste tire intake and storage, additional tire processing equipment, material preparation and handling operations, and the continued expansion of waste conversion capacity.

Importantly, the combination of approximately 12.5 acres of property and 12,500 square feet of shop space allows Waste Energy to continue developing Midland as an integrated waste infrastructure campus rather than simply a standalone waste conversion facility.

Building Waste Infrastructure in the Heart of America's Energy Economy

Waste Energy selected Midland and the Permian Basin as the location for its flagship waste conversion campus because of the region's position at the center of the U.S. energy industry, its extensive industrial infrastructure and the significant ongoing need for responsible waste tire management throughout Texas.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, approximately 40 million used and scrap tires were managed in Texas during 2024, demonstrating the enormous and recurring volume of waste tires requiring recycling, reuse, processing or disposal each year.

Waste Energy is developing its Midland campus around a vertically integrated model designed to receive waste tires, process and prepare that material, and ultimately convert tire feedstock into potentially reusable commodities through the Company's thermal conversion operations.

"Waste tires are generated every day, and they don't stop being generated because adequate processing capacity isn't available," Gallagher continued. "We believe the long-term opportunity is to build the infrastructure required to take in significantly greater volumes of this material and create economic value from a waste stream that otherwise presents an ongoing disposal challenge."

With the property expansion now completed and final construction of the Company's initial waste conversion system advancing, Waste Energy believes the Midland campus is increasingly taking shape as the foundation of its broader waste infrastructure strategy.

"Our strategy remains straightforward," Gallagher concluded. "Waste tires are a massive and persistent environmental challenge, and Waste Energy was built to do our part to address that problem. Our goal is to build the infrastructure needed to collect, process and ultimately convert this waste stream into useful products while building a great business and making the Permian Basin a cleaner, better place to live and work. We now have approximately 12.5 acres, 12,500 square feet of shop space and an experienced team on the ground completing our initial conversion system. We believe we are building the physical infrastructure necessary to turn our vision into a scalable, revenue-generating platform built for long-term growth."

About Waste Energy Corp.

Waste Energy Corp. (OTCID: WAST) is an emerging waste-to-energy and environmental infrastructure company focused on developing scalable solutions for the processing, recycling and conversion of waste materials. Through its subsidiary Energy Works, Inc., the Company is developing its flagship waste conversion campus in Midland, Texas, with an initial focus on waste tires and the recovery of commercially usable products through thermal conversion technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated construction and commissioning activities, equipment installation, system testing, commercial operations, waste tire intake and processing volumes, expansion of processing and conversion capacity, future equipment and infrastructure, revenue generation, recovery and commercialization of products derived from waste tires, future growth of the Midland campus and the Company's broader business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that anticipated construction, testing, operating, processing, conversion or revenue milestones will be achieved within the expected timeframes or at all. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Waste Energy Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Waste Energy Corp.

Investor Relations Email: IR@wec.eco

Website: www.wec.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-completes-expansion-of-midland-waste-conversion-facility-to-approxima-1227121