Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Releases Shareholder Update: Final Commissioning Work Advances as Facility Expansion Nears Closing

Company completes Phase 1 of final commissioning work and nears completion of transaction to expand Midland footprint from approximately four acres to nearly 13 acres

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp. (OTCID:WAST) ("Waste Energy" or the "Company"), an emerging waste-to-energy and environmental infrastructure company, today provided shareholders with an update on the continued development of its Midland, Texas waste processing and conversion facility.

The Company is actively working through the final stage of completing its first commercial-scale waste conversion system. Waste Energy has completed Phase 1 of the current commissioning program and has now moved into the final connection phase, with welding crews working on the remaining equipment and system connections required to advance the unit into commissioning.

This is the final stage of construction in the development of the Company's first waste conversion system and moves Waste Energy closer to full scale revenue generation.

Waste Energy CEO Scott Gallagher commented "We are now in the final connection phase before the system is tested and formally commissioned, which is an important milestone for the Company. This stage requires a high degree of care and precision because waste conversion equipment operates under demanding conditions, and while we can provide shareholders with an estimated timeline, we will not rush the process or take shortcuts simply to meet a date. Our focus is on completing these final connections properly, testing the system thoroughly and commissioning it safely so that we are positioned for reliable commercial operations."

Midland Campus Expansion Nears Closing

At the same time, Waste Energy continues to advance the previously announced expansion of its Midland campus.

The Company currently expects to close the expansion transaction within the next week. Upon closing, the transaction is expected to increase Waste Energy's Midland footprint from just under four acres to nearly 13 acres.

The additional property is expected to provide Waste Energy with substantially greater capacity for tire intake, material storage, processing infrastructure and future waste conversion systems as the Company works to build a larger-scale waste processing and conversion campus in the Permian Basin.

Gallagher continued:

"The significance of these two developments occurring at the same time should not be overlooked. We are completing our first waste conversion system while preparing to nearly triple the physical footprint available to support the next stage of our growth. Our objective has always been larger than installing a single machine. We are building the infrastructure necessary to receive, process and ultimately convert significant volumes of waste materials into reusable commodities."

The Company believes the combination of its expanding physical infrastructure, growing waste intake capabilities and advancing conversion operations positions the Midland campus to become the foundation of Waste Energy's broader environmental infrastructure strategy.

"Our mission remains intact, our team remains focused and the work continues every day," Gallagher added. "We look forward to updating shareholders as we complete these important milestones and move closer to the beginning of meaningful revenue-generating operations."

About Waste Energy Corp.

Waste Energy Corp. is developing waste processing, recycling and conversion infrastructure designed to divert end-of-life materials from landfills and convert those materials into reusable commodities. The Company's flagship operation is located in Midland, Texas, where Waste Energy is developing an integrated waste processing and conversion campus initially focused on end-of-life tires.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the completion and commissioning of the Company's waste conversion system, the timing and completion of remaining equipment connections, the anticipated closing and benefits of the Midland property expansion, future waste intake and processing capacity, commercial operations, revenue generation, future waste conversion systems, expansion plans and the Company's overall business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including delays in construction, commissioning, equipment integration, permitting, financing or the completion of the proposed property expansion. There can be no assurance that the expansion transaction will close within the anticipated timeframe or at all. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Waste Energy Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Waste Energy Corp.

Investor Relations Email: IR@wec.eco

Website: www.wec.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-releases-shareholder-update-final-commissioning-work-advances-as-faci-1222902