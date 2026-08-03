Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Begins Final Commissioning Phase of Its Midland Waste Conversion Infrastructure Campus

Lead commissioning engineer arrives as Waste Energy enters the final stage of transforming its flagship Texas environmental infrastructure campus into a commercial operating asset, with commissioning targeted for mid-September.

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp. (OTCID:WAST) ("Waste Energy," "WEC" or the "Company"), an environmental infrastructure company that diverts tire & plastic waste streams from landfills and processes them into saleable products and commodities, today announced another major milestone in the development of its inaugural Midland Waste Conversion Infrastructure Campus.

Just one week after announcing the successful completion of the regulatory foundation for the Midland campus, the Company has entered the final commissioning phase of its first commercial waste conversion system. Waste Energy's lead commissioning engineer is scheduled to arrive in Midland on Tuesday, August 4, to begin final system integration, testing and startup activities as the Company advances toward commercial operations.

The commissioning process marks the next phase in the Company's long-term strategy of developing a scalable environmental infrastructure platform across Texas and beyond. With the regulatory foundation now in place, Waste Energy's focus has shifted to completing the operational infrastructure necessary to begin processing waste tire feedstock and producing marketable fuels, recovered carbon products, recyclable steel and other valuable commodities.

The Company continues to target commissioning of its first commercial waste conversion system in mid-September 2026.

"This announcement represents the next chapter in the development of our Midland Waste Conversion Infrastructure Campus," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Waste Energy Corp. "Last week, we announced the successful completion of the first phase of our regulatory foundation for the Midland campus. Today, we're announcing the beginning of the final commissioning process that will transform that permitted infrastructure into an operating environmental asset."

Gallagher continued, "Our vision has always extended far beyond installing a single processing system. We are building long-term environmental infrastructure designed to divert waste from landfills, recover valuable resources and create sustainable cash flow for our shareholders. Every milestone we achieve strengthens that foundation and moves us closer to commercial operations."

Building the Foundation for Future Growth

The Midland Waste Conversion Infrastructure Campus serves as the cornerstone of Waste Energy's Texas-first growth strategy. Texas is home to 8 of the top 15 fastest growing cities in the US. Over the past year, the Company has assembled strategic property, completed extensive site improvements, installed major processing equipment, secured critical regulatory approvals and expanded the campus footprint to support future growth.

Upon completion of commissioning, the Midland campus will begin commercial processing operations and serve as the blueprint for future Waste Energy campuses throughout Texas. The Company's long-term strategy remains focused on identifying strategic markets, securing regulatory approvals, developing environmental infrastructure assets and replicating its operating model in additional high-volume waste markets.

Supporting Local Environmental Infrastructure

As development of the Midland campus continues, Waste Energy is already demonstrating its commitment to serving the Permian Basin. On July 25, the Company partnered with Midland County during its second Permian Basin community tire recycling and beautification event, helping divert more than 1,200 end-of-life tires from potential landfill disposal and illegal dumping.

The event reflects the Company's broader mission of building environmental infrastructure that delivers measurable benefits to the communities it serves while creating valuable resource recovery opportunities. Waste Energy expects to continue supporting similar community initiatives as the Midland campus progresses toward commercial operations.

"Environmental infrastructure is about more than building facilities," Gallagher added. "It is about becoming a long-term partner to the communities we serve. Working alongside Midland County to help divert more than 1,200 tires from landfills and illegal dumping in a weekend is exactly the type of impact we intend to make as we expand our operations across Texas."

Management expects to provide shareholders with additional commissioning updates over the coming weeks as significant milestones are achieved leading up to the anticipated commissioning of the Midland Waste Conversion Infrastructure Campus in September.

About Waste Energy Corp.

Waste Energy Corp. (OTCID: WAST) is an environmental infrastructure company developing waste conversion campuses designed to divert waste streams from landfills and convert them into valuable commodities, including recovered fuels, carbon products, recyclable steel and other marketable resources. Through strategic site development, regulatory permitting and advanced waste conversion technologies, the Company is building a scalable environmental infrastructure platform designed to support long-term growth throughout Texas and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding commissioning timelines, commencement of commercial operations, future expansion plans, anticipated revenues and other future events. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Investor Relations Contact:

Waste Energy Corp.

Investor Relations Email: IR@wec.eco

Website: www.wec.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-begins-final-commissioning-phase-of-its-midland-waste-conversion-infr-1200438