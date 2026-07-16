Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Enters Next Phase of Operational Development as Midland Facility Continues Advancing Toward Commercial Operations

Company Expands Revenue Platform, Advances Regulatory Process and Continues Final Preparations for Commercial Startup

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:WAST) ("Waste Energy" or the "Company"), a waste-to-energy company focused on converting waste tires and plastics into valuable energy products and recoverable commodities, today announced several significant operational milestones as management continues executing its strategy to build a scalable waste-to-value platform in Midland, Texas.

With several foundational milestones now substantially complete, management believes the Company is entering the next phase of its business-one focused on expanding operations, developing multiple revenue streams, completing final preparations for commissioning, and positioning the Company for long-term commercial growth.

Over the past several weeks, Waste Energy has continued advancing its Midland operations through meaningful progress across multiple areas of the business, including regulatory advancement, operational readiness, expansion of its revenue platform, and continued preparation for commissioning of its first commercial waste conversion system.

As part of that strategy, the Company recently placed its first tire processing system into operation, establishing an additional revenue-generating business activity while simultaneously preparing feedstock for future waste conversion operations. Management believes this integrated approach has the potential to create value from incoming tire inventory before it enters the waste conversion process while enhancing feedstock preparation and improving future operating efficiencies.

The Company has also continued to make significant progress through the regulatory process associated with its Midland facility. During the past week, management achieved another important regulatory milestone and expects additional progress in the near future as the Company continues advancing toward commercial operations.

Management further expects the Company's lead engineer to arrive in Midland before the end of July to begin the final stages of equipment integration, system testing, and commissioning activities leading toward commercial startup.

"Our vision has never been to simply commission a single waste conversion machine," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Waste Energy Corp. "From day one, our objective has been to build a scalable waste-to-value platform capable of generating multiple revenue streams while helping solve one of the world's largest environmental challenges. Every operational milestone we achieve moves us one step closer to that objective."

Gallagher continued, "Over the past year we have been laying the foundation for what we believe can become a meaningful long-term growth business. As we move into the second half of 2026, our priorities are clear-continue advancing the final stages of construction and commissioning, expand our revenue-generating activities, strengthen our operating platform, and position Waste Energy for expanded and significant commercial operations with the first system commissioning. We believe the foundational work completed over the past year has positioned the Company to pursue several meaningful operational milestones during the balance of 2026 that will benefit the Company and its shareholders."

Waste Energy's business model is designed to generate revenue from multiple activities across the waste value chain, including waste collection, feedstock preparation, material recovery, waste conversion, fuel production, recovered commodities, carbon-based products, and future technology-driven initiatives. Management believes this diversified approach has the potential to create a stronger and more resilient business model while maximizing the value of every tire processed.

The global waste tire market represents a significant long-term opportunity. Millions of waste tires require environmentally responsible disposal each year, creating a substantial market for innovative waste management and resource recovery solutions. Waste Energy believes its integrated operating platform is designed to convert these waste streams into valuable energy products and recoverable materials while supporting its mission of profitable landfill diversion, domestic energy production, and long-term environmental sustainability.

About Waste Energy Corp.

Waste Energy Corp. (OTC:WAST) is a waste-to-energy company focused on transforming waste tires and plastics into valuable energy products and recoverable commodities. Through its modular waste conversion technology platform and related material recovery initiatives, the Company is building a scalable waste-to-value business designed to generate multiple revenue opportunities across the waste value chain while supporting landfill diversion, domestic energy production, and environmentally responsible waste management.

For more information, please visit www.WEC.eco .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated regulatory progress, commissioning activities, commercial operations, revenue generation initiatives, feedstock preparation, operational readiness, engineering schedules, future business opportunities, market potential, future growth, and management's expectations regarding the Company's operational development. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, engineering and construction schedules, equipment integration, financing availability, market conditions, customer demand, operational performance, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Waste Energy Corp. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Waste Energy Corp.

Email: IR@WEC.eco

Phone: (727) 417-7807

Website: www.WEC.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-enters-next-phase-of-operational-development-as-midland-facility-cont-1191881