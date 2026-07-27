Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Corp Receives Five-Year TCEQ Approval for Midland Waste Conversion Campus, Establishing the Regulatory Foundation for Its Texas Environmental Infrastructure Platform

First major regulatory milestone at the Company's Midland Waste Conversion Campus clears the path toward commercial feedstock intake, expanded processing operations and replication across Texas

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp. (OTCID:WAST) ("Waste Energy," "WEC" or the "Company"), an environmental infrastructure company that diverts waste tire streams from landfills and processes them into saleable products and commodities, today announced that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality ("TCEQ") has approved the Company's registration for its Midland, Texas facility. The approval, issued under Title 30 of the Texas Administrative Code, Chapter 328 carries a five-year term running through July 2031.

The approval is the first major regulatory milestone in Waste Energy's development of its inaugural waste conversion campus in Midland and the foundation of the Company's broader business strategy. The Company intends to pursue additional authorizations as it broadens its processing capabilities and expands site capacity, building a portfolio of regulatory permits and approvals around the Midland campus and future Texas locations.

The approval followed approximately one year of site planning, engineering, application preparation and regulatory coordination, including a closure cost estimate certified by a registered professional engineer and financial assurance posted in accordance with TCEQ requirements. Permitting new waste infrastructure is a lengthy, complex and capital-intensive process - and that difficulty is central to the Company's thesis. Properly permitted waste infrastructure is scarce, difficult to replicate and increasingly valuable as waste tire volumes grow and disposal options narrow. Waste Energy believes this approval meaningfully enhances the underlying value of its Midland Waste Conversion Business and removes a significant element of development risk.

"This is a defining moment for Waste Energy and one of the most consequential accomplishments in our Company's history," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Waste Energy. "For over a year, our team worked through a detailed and demanding process to establish the regulated foundation for our Midland operations. With this approval in hand, we believe our waste conversion business is more valuable, less exposed to regulatory risk and substantially better positioned to advance toward feedstock intake, commissioning and revenue-generating operations."

A Texas-First Environmental Infrastructure Platform

Texas generates among the largest volumes of end-of-life tires in the nation, creating both an urgent environmental challenge and a significant resource-recovery opportunity. Waste Energy has deliberately chosen to build its regulatory foundation, first campus and operating team in the Permian Basin-one of the world's most important energy-producing regions and an ideal location from which to launch the Company's Texas expansion strategy.

The Company's Texas-first strategy is to prove the model in Midland, then codify and replicate it - with a long-term objective of establishing three to five additional sites within Texas, including Houston and other high-volume markets, before expanding into other regions of the United States. Each site is intended to follow the same blueprint: secure the regulatory foundation, establish feedstock intake, and build out processing capacity that converts waste tire streams into marketable energy and industrial products, including recovered fuels and carbon products, recyclable steel and more.

"Our Midland campus, strategically located in the heart of the Permian Basin, is intended to be the beginning of a much larger environmental infrastructure platform," Gallagher said. "Our goal is to demonstrate the model at our first waste conversion campus, establish commercial operations, and then replicate that playbook across Texas and later the US. Houston represents a compelling future opportunity, and we are evaluating additional regions where our infrastructure can address an urgent environmental need while creating valuable products and new revenue streams."

The Midland campus is being developed around an integrated approach to tire diversion and resource recovery. Waste Energy's objective is to ensure that every tire entering its platform is diverted from landfills and illegal dumping and directed toward a productive end use, including reuse, material recovery and conversion into saleable commodities and energy assets.

With this approval secured, the Company will continue advancing Midland site development, equipment installation and commissioning, commercial feedstock and offtake relationships, and the additional regulatory authorizations required as its operations grow.

"Securing this registration approval is a major operational achievement for Waste Energy and an important validation of the work undertaken at our Midland Campus," said W. Scott McBride, President of Waste-to-Energy Operations and a Director of Waste Energy Corp. "The approval de-risks our operations by removing a significant regulatory hurdle and creates meaningful additional value for our Company by establishing the foundation needed to receive feedstock, expand our capabilities and grow our commercial operations. We sincerely thank the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and its staff for their professionalism, guidance and thorough review throughout the process. This milestone places Waste Energy in a substantially stronger position as we develop Midland into our first Waste Conversion Campus and pursue future growth across Texas and beyond."

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp. is an environmental infrastructure company focused on diverting waste tire streams from landfills and processing them into saleable products and commodities. The Company is developing its first conversion campus in Midland, Texas, where it plans to integrate tire collection, sorting, reuse, material recovery and advanced waste conversion technologies to transform discarded materials into useful commodities, including clean fuels, recovered carbon products, recyclable steel and other industrial resources.

The Company intends to use Midland as the foundation for a codified, repeatable development model that can be expanded to additional Texas markets and, over time, other regions of the United States.

For additional information, visit www.wec.eco .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and commissioning of the Company's Midland conversion campus; the commencement and expansion of commercial and revenue-generating operations; the receipt of additional permits and regulatory approvals; the expansion of site capacity and processing capabilities; the development of future locations in Houston and other markets; the Company's ability to replicate its operating model across Texas and the United States; and the Company's beliefs regarding the value of its Midland site. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include the Company's ability to obtain financing, complete equipment installation and commissioning, maintain regulatory compliance, secure required additional permits and authorizations, obtain sufficient feedstock, enter into commercially viable offtake agreements, complete contemplated transactions, and execute its broader development strategy. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Waste Energy Corp.

Investor Relations Email: IR@wec.eco

Website: www.wec.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-corp-receives-five-year-tceq-approval-for-midland-waste-conversion-ca-1196585