Waste Energy Corp. Upgraded to OTCID Market, Expanding Transparency and Investor Visibility

Company advances from Pink Limited as it prepares to begin significant revenue-generating operations during the second half of 2026

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp. (OTCID:WAST) ("WEC" or the "Company"), an emerging waste-to-energy company focused on converting end-of-life tires and other non-recyclable materials into valuable commodities, today announced that its common stock has been upgraded from the Pink Limited Market to the OTCID Market operated by OTC Markets Group.

The upgrade represents an important step in WEC's continuing effort to strengthen financial reporting, enhance corporate transparency and expand its visibility among microcap investors and capital markets.

The OTCID designation provides investors with improved access to current financial and corporate information and establishes a stronger foundation for WEC's continued engagement with shareholders, prospective investors, strategic partners and capital providers.

"This upgrade marks another meaningful milestone for Waste Energy Corp. and our shareholders," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WEC. "We have worked diligently to improve our financial reporting, strengthen transparency and position the Company for our next stage of development."

Gallagher continued, "As we enter the second half of 2026, our focus is increasingly shifting from corporate and regulatory development toward commercial execution. We expect to begin significant revenue-generating operations as we advance the commissioning of our Midland facility, expand our tire-processing capabilities and pursue multiple revenue opportunities across our waste-conversion platform."

The Company believes its advancement to OTCID may provide several potential benefits, including:

Greater visibility among retail and microcap investors;

Improved access to current financial and corporate disclosures;

Increased credibility with prospective investors and strategic partners;

A stronger platform for future capital-markets initiatives; and

Broader awareness of WEC's developing waste-to-energy operations.

WEC is developing an integrated waste-processing and energy-conversion campus in Midland, Texas, designed to divert end-of-life tires from landfills and illegal dumping while converting them into usable fuels, recovered carbon products, recyclable steel and other valuable commodities.

The Company's Midland operation is intended to serve as the foundation for a scalable business model that can be expanded through additional modular facilities across Texas and, ultimately, other high-volume waste markets throughout the United States.

"Our capital-markets progress and operational progress are beginning to converge," Gallagher added. "We believe WEC is entering an important period in which improved transparency, increased investor visibility and anticipated revenue operations can begin working together to create a stronger and more compelling growth platform."

The Company will provide additional updates regarding its Midland operations, regulatory milestones, equipment commissioning and revenue initiatives as material developments occur.

About Waste Energy Corp.

Waste Energy Corp. is an emerging clean-energy and resource-recovery company focused on addressing the growing challenges associated with waste tires, plastics and other non-recyclable materials. Through advanced waste-to-energy technologies, the Company intends to convert discarded materials into valuable commodities, including tire-derived fuel, recovered carbon products, recyclable steel, syngas and other industrial resources.

WEC's mission is to divert waste from landfills and illegal dumping while transforming discarded materials into usable energy and commercially valuable products. The Company is developing its initial waste-processing and energy-conversion campus in Midland, Texas, with the goal of establishing a scalable model that can be replicated across Texas and throughout the United States.

For additional information, visit www.wec.eco .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated commencement of significant revenue-generating operations, commissioning and operation of its Midland facility, expansion of tire-processing capabilities, potential revenue streams, regulatory progress, access to investors and capital, development of additional facilities and the Company's future growth and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, the Company's ability to obtain sufficient financing, complete construction and commissioning activities, secure and maintain required permits, obtain adequate supplies of feedstock, enter into commercial agreements, successfully operate its equipment, achieve anticipated production levels and generate revenue.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Waste Energy Corp.

Email: IR@WEC.eco

Phone: (727) 417-7807

Website: www.WEC.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-corp.-upgraded-to-otcid-market-expanding-transparency-and-investor-vi-1193329