Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Moves to Triple Midland Footprint as Company Builds Out Large-Scale Waste Processing and Conversion Campus

13+ acre campus positions WAST for increased tire intake, expanded processing capacity and future waste conversion growth

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp. (OTCID:WAST) ("Waste Energy" or the "Company"), an emerging waste conversion and environmental infrastructure company, today announced that it has agreed to terms to expand its Midland, Texas waste conversion campus from approximately four acres to more than 13 acres, marking a significant step in the Company's strategy to build a scalable waste processing and conversion platform in the Permian Basin.

The planned expansion would add approximately nine acres to the Company's existing Midland operations, more than tripling the total footprint of the campus and significantly increasing Waste Energy's capacity for tire intake, processing, storage and future waste conversion operations. The transaction remains subject to final documentation and customary terms and conditions, with closing currently expected on or about September 1, 2026.

Expanding to Address a Significant Texas Waste Stream

The expansion comes as Waste Energy positions its Midland operations to address one of the largest scrap tire markets in the country. According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, approximately 40 million scrap tires were managed in Texas during 2024 alone. Of those, more than 7 million were disposed of in landfills, while approximately 7.5 million Texas-generated tires were sent outside the state for final disposition.

Waste Energy believes these figures demonstrate both the scale of the Texas scrap tire market and the need for additional in-state infrastructure capable of receiving, processing and ultimately converting end-of-life tires into commercially valuable products for reuse.

"This is about building the infrastructure necessary to operate at a much larger scale," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "Texas generates an enormous volume of scrap tires every year, and millions are still being landfilled or transported outside the state. We see an opportunity to build infrastructure here in Texas that can help address that waste stream while creating value from materials that would otherwise be discarded."

The additional acreage is expected to significantly expand the operational capabilities of Waste Energy's Midland campus, particularly with respect to the receipt, staging, processing and storage of waste tires. The larger footprint is also expected to provide greater flexibility for additional processing equipment, material handling infrastructure and future waste conversion capacity as operations grow.

Gallagher continued, "When we established our initial Midland location, our immediate objective was to secure the site, establish our tire operations and install our first waste conversion system. Expanding from approximately four acres to more than 13 acres fundamentally changes what we can build here. It gives us the room to think beyond our first system and begin laying the physical foundation for a much larger operation."

Building a Waste Infrastructure Campus

Waste Energy's Midland facility is being developed as more than a single waste conversion installation. The Company's broader strategy is to establish an integrated environmental infrastructure campus capable of receiving waste materials, processing those materials and converting selected waste streams into commercially valuable products for reuse.

The expanded footprint is expected to support multiple stages of that process, including:

Increased waste tire intake and storage capacity;

Expanded tire sorting, preparation and processing operations;

Greater capacity for shredded and processed tire material;

Additional material handling and logistics infrastructure;

Space for additional waste conversion systems and supporting equipment;

Storage and handling areas for recovered commodities and finished products; and

Future expansion into complementary recycling and waste processing operations.

Importantly, the planned expansion comes as Waste Energy advances through the final commissioning phase of its first waste conversion system at the Midland campus. Management believes securing additional space now provides the Company with the physical infrastructure needed to support future growth as the Midland operation transitions from development and commissioning toward commercial operations.

From Development to Scale

Waste Energy has spent the past four years building the regulatory, physical and operational foundation for its waste infrastructure strategy. During 2026, the Company has advanced its Midland operations through equipment installation, regulatory approvals, tire collection initiatives, site development and commissioning activities.

The proposed campus expansion represents the next step in that progression: creating the physical footprint to scale.

"Our objective has always been bigger than operating a single machine or a single location," Gallagher added. "We are building a waste infrastructure company designed to address a major and growing need. The first four acres gave us the foundation to begin that journey. More than 13 acres now gives us the room to scale that vision."

The Company expects to provide additional details regarding the expansion, site development plans and anticipated uses of the additional acreage as definitive documentation is completed and development plans are finalized.

About Waste Energy Corp.

Waste Energy Corp. is developing waste processing and conversion infrastructure designed to transform waste streams into commercially valuable products. Through its operations in Midland, Texas, the Company is building an integrated platform focused initially on waste tire collection, processing, recycling and conversion, with the goal of expanding its capabilities and geographic footprint as operations develop.

For more information, visit www.wec.eco .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed expansion of the Company's Midland campus, completion of definitive documentation relating to the additional property, development and use of the expanded site, future tire intake and processing capabilities, installation of additional equipment, commissioning and operation of the Company's waste conversion systems, future processing capacity, revenue-generating operations, expansion plans, regulatory activities, market opportunities and the Company's business strategy.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that the proposed property expansion is not completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all, development plans change, additional equipment or financing is not obtained, commissioning or commercial operations are delayed, or anticipated waste volumes and market opportunities do not materialize as expected. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Waste Energy Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Waste Energy Corp.

Investor Relations Email: IR@wec.eco

Website: www.wec.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-moves-to-triple-midland-footprint-as-company-builds-out-large-scale-w-1209713