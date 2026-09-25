RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join First Phosphate's Live Investor Webinar: Building a North American Supply Chain for LFP Battery-Grade Phosphate

Learn how First Phosphate is advancing a vertically integrated strategy spanning high-purity phosphate concentrate, purified phosphoric acid, and downstream LFP battery materials

Management to discuss the Bégin-Lamarche project, updated mineral resource, PEA economics, definitive offtake agreements, and potential project-financing pathways

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with First Phosphate Corp. (NASDAQ:PHOS)(CSE:PHOS)(OTCQX:FRSPF)(FSE:KD0).

The exclusive event will feature First Phosphate CEO John Passalacqua, who will provide an overview of the Company's strategy to develop a vertically integrated North American supply of high-purity phosphate for the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery market. The presentation will focus on the Company's flagship Bégin-Lamarche project in Quebec and its mine-to-market strategy spanning phosphate concentrate, purified phosphoric acid (PPA), and downstream LFP battery materials.

Management will discuss the updated mineral resource estimate at Bégin-Lamarche, which includes 6.2 million tonnes Measured, 198.5 million tonnes Indicated, and 89.5 million tonnes Inferred. The Company will also review the project's high-purity igneous phosphate characteristics, including concentrate grades of approximately 40.4% P2O5 at 88% recovery and reported 91.1% conversion to battery-grade phosphoric acid. Peer-reviewed research has further supported the deposit's geological continuity, high concentrate grades, and low levels of deleterious trace elements.

The webinar will also cover the project's long mine life as well as its preliminary economic assessment, which outlines approximately 900,000 tonnes per year of phosphate concentrate production at approximately 40.4% P2O5, with an estimated C$2.1 billion net present value, approximately 37% internal rate of return, and approximately three-year payback.

Management will review First Phosphate's commercial progress and project de-risking initiatives, including definitive offtake agreements for at least 200,000 tonnes per year of phosphate concentrate and 60,000 tonnes per year of phosphoric acid. The presentation will also address strategic relationships across phosphate processing, acid supply, iron inputs, and downstream LFP materials, as well as the recognition of certain investment and offtake agreements under the G7 Critical Minerals Resilience and Production Alliance.

The presentation will also highlight potential financing pathways and government support for project development. These include approximately C$21.5 million in non-repayable Government of Canada funding for feasibility, technical development, roads, and power infrastructure; an EIFO letter of intent for approximately US$200 million of guarantees; approximately US$212.5 million of potential SERV-supported buyer-credit financing; and Italian institutional support related to the planned phosphoric acid facility.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/PHOS/88442329667

Questions can be pre-submitted to PHOS@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate (NASDAQ:PHOS)(CSE:PHOS)(OTCQX:FRSPF)(FSE:KD0) is a mineral exploration and development and clean technology company dedicated to building and reshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market supply chain for production of LFP batteries in North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility, and national security. First Phosphate's flagship Bégin-Lamarche property, located in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Québec, Canada, represents a rare North American igneous phosphate resource producing high-purity phosphate characterized by very low levels of impurities.

Investor Relations: https://firstphosphate.com/investors Media Relations: https://firstphosphate.com/contact Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding First Phosphate Corp. ("First Phosphate") and its business, mineral resources, project economics, development plans, offtake arrangements, financing pathways, government support, downstream strategy, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review First Phosphate's filings with applicable securities regulators for additional information regarding the Company and the risks associated with an investment in its securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to First Phosphate and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding First Phosphate contained in this release has been derived from information provided by First Phosphate or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

PHOS@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-first-phosphates-live-investor-webinar-building-a-north-ame-1227108