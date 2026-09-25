

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Italy's Competition Authority has closed its investigation into Procter & Gamble S.r.l. (PG) over advertising claims for its Braun Skin i-Expert IPL hair removal device, following the company's commitments.



Under the commitments, P&G will remove claims that the device delivers results lasting two years and avoid references to the time required to achieve the results or their duration.



The company will also extend its 100-day money-back guarantee to December 31, 2026, allowing consumers to return the device without restrictions for a full refund.



On the NYSE, P&G shares closed down 1.16% at $145.68 on Thursday.



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