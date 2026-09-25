

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp, Inc. (NTAP), an intelligent data infrastructure company, on Friday announced its intent to acquire PEAK:AIO, a provider of metadata architecture and high-performance parallel file systems.



The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.



The acquisition is expected to accelerate the company's AI infrastructure roadmap by adding specialized metadata services and parallel namespace capabilities.



The planned integration will combine PEAK:AIO's technology with NetApp's ONTAP software to support large-scale AI workloads.



In the pre-market trading, NetApp is 0.81% higher at $198.84 on the Nasdaq.



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