BlincVision AB: BlincVision receives first order from established company in the defence industry

Following an earlier evaluation, the collaboration is now moving forward with a first commercial delivery. The order includes hardware worth approximately SEK 300,000. Delivery is planned for this autumn.

The previous evaluation has opened up several possible areas of use for BlincVision's sensor technology. One area that has attracted particular interest is mapping the surroundings. By quickly capturing what is happening around a vehicle, sensor data can help create an up-to-date picture of the surroundings and provide better information for detecting threats, making decisions and taking action.

The defence industry is moving towards systems with increasing levels of autonomy. As more tasks are handled without direct human control, there is a growing need for sensors that can provide the right information at the right time. This creates opportunities for BlincVision's technology in more defence applications and is an important part of the company's continued focus on this market.

"Our first commercial order in defence is an important milestone. We have built the collaboration step by step through evaluations and are now moving forward to a first delivery. This is exactly the progress we are working towards, from evaluation to business and towards a long-term collaboration," says Pierre Ekwall, CTO and Product & Business Development Officer.

For more information, please contact:

Markus Johansson, CEO

E-mail: markus.johansson@blincvision.com

About BlincVision AB (publ)

The company develops the groundbreaking sensor solution BlincVision. The solution enables vehicles and machines to react earlier in high-risk situations. The technology focuses on relevant changes in the field of view, allowing faster detection. The ambition is to contribute to increased safety in environments where rapid decisions are critical, from urban traffic to applications within autonomous mobility, defense and industry.

BlincVision is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and also operates in Gothenburg.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Follow our journey at blincvision.com.

Certified Adviser to BlincVision is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8 503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

This information is information that BlincVision is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2026-09-25 15:08 CEST.