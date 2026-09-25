With effect from October 05, 2026, the subscription rights in SolTech Energy Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 14, 2026.
With effect from October 05, 2026, the paid subscription shares in SolTech Energy Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including October 28, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|SOLT TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0030588XXX
|Order book ID:
|546144
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from October 05, 2026, the paid subscription shares in SolTech Energy Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including October 28, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|SOLT BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0030588XXX
|Order book ID:
|546145
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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