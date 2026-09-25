Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SOLT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030588XXX Order book ID: 546144 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SOLT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030588XXX Order book ID: 546145 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from October 05, 2026, the subscription rights in SolTech Energy Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 14, 2026.With effect from October 05, 2026, the paid subscription shares in SolTech Energy Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including October 28, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB