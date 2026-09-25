GAC Quark Electric Drive Technology Wins Top Honor at Geneva Inventions Exhibition

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of the 51st International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva have been announced. The project "Key Precision Manufacturing Technologies and Applications for Low-Loss Stator Cores Based on Ultra-Thin Amorphous Materials," co-developed with GAC Group, received the exhibition's highest distinction, the Gold Medal with the Congratulations of the Jury. The award is selected from Gold Medal winners and requires unanimous approval from the jury.

For new energy vehicle users, range depends not only on battery capacity, but also on how efficiently every unit of energy is used. By applying ultra-thin amorphous material to the motor stator core, GAC reduces energy loss in the motor so that more power can be used to drive the vehicle. The Quark Electric Drive 2.0 motor equipped with this technology achieves a peak efficiency of 99.03%, while the electric drive system reaches a CLTC operating efficiency of 94.184%. With the same battery capacity, driving range can be extended by 30 to 50 kilometers, helping users go farther on the same amount of energy and enjoy greater confidence in everyday travel.

The technology has first been applied to models for the Chinese market, including the AION N60, 2027 AION RT and 2027 AION i60. As the technology continues to enter mass production, GAC will expand its application to more models, turning advances in high-efficiency electric drive technology into tangible efficiency and range benefits for users in everyday travel.

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