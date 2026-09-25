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GA

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Frankfurt
25.09.26 | 15:31
0,258 Euro
-6,38 % -0,018
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2610,26610:34
0,2590,27125.09.
PR Newswire
25.09.2026 16:36 Uhr
245 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GAC Quark Electric Drive Technology Wins Top Honor at Geneva Inventions Exhibition

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of the 51st International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva have been announced. The project "Key Precision Manufacturing Technologies and Applications for Low-Loss Stator Cores Based on Ultra-Thin Amorphous Materials," co-developed with GAC Group, received the exhibition's highest distinction, the Gold Medal with the Congratulations of the Jury. The award is selected from Gold Medal winners and requires unanimous approval from the jury.

For new energy vehicle users, range depends not only on battery capacity, but also on how efficiently every unit of energy is used. By applying ultra-thin amorphous material to the motor stator core, GAC reduces energy loss in the motor so that more power can be used to drive the vehicle. The Quark Electric Drive 2.0 motor equipped with this technology achieves a peak efficiency of 99.03%, while the electric drive system reaches a CLTC operating efficiency of 94.184%. With the same battery capacity, driving range can be extended by 30 to 50 kilometers, helping users go farther on the same amount of energy and enjoy greater confidence in everyday travel.

The technology has first been applied to models for the Chinese market, including the AION N60, 2027 AION RT and 2027 AION i60. As the technology continues to enter mass production, GAC will expand its application to more models, turning advances in high-efficiency electric drive technology into tangible efficiency and range benefits for users in everyday travel.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-quark-electric-drive-technology-wins-top-honor-at-geneva-inventions-exhibition-302890337.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.