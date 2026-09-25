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WKN: 882656 | ISIN: US9174881089 | Ticker-Symbol: UTM
Frankfurt
25.09.26 | 08:02
62,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
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Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
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UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,0066,5017:44
ACCESS Newswire
25.09.2026 17:02 Uhr
146 Leser
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Utah Medical Products, Inc. Clarifies Tender Offer Expiration Date

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:UTMD) is offering to purchase up to 650,000 shares of its common stock at $75.00 per share. The conditions of the Offer are explained in detail in the SEC Form TO Offer to Purchase and Letter of Transmittal filed with the SEC at

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/706698/000109690626001428/0001096906-26-001428-index.html

The Offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on October 7, unless extended by UTMD. October 7 is a Wednesday. Some of UTMD's previous announcements indicated incorrectly that October 7 is a Tuesday.

The Company regrets any confusion caused by the error.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long-term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Contact:

Brian Koopman
(801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/utah-medical-products-inc.-clarifies-tender-offer-expiration-date-1227170

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.