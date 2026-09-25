SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:UTMD) is offering to purchase up to 650,000 shares of its common stock at $75.00 per share. The conditions of the Offer are explained in detail in the SEC Form TO Offer to Purchase and Letter of Transmittal filed with the SEC at

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/706698/000109690626001428/0001096906-26-001428-index.html

The Offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on October 7, unless extended by UTMD. October 7 is a Wednesday . Some of UTMD's previous announcements indicated incorrectly that October 7 is a Tuesday.

The Company regrets any confusion caused by the error.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long-term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Contact:

Brian Koopman

(801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/utah-medical-products-inc.-clarifies-tender-offer-expiration-date-1227170