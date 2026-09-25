Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GALLIUM WAR NUR DER ANFANG: Atlanticos Vier-Metall-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNAX | ISIN: SE0010413567 | Ticker-Symbol: AB7A
Frankfurt
25.09.26 | 09:16
1,224 Euro
-0,49 % -0,006
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2221,38019:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2026 17:40 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: second phase of the sale process for Blikastaðaland ehf. to commence - total purchase price of bids ranges from ISK 14 to 16 billion

Following a closed sale process commenced earlier this year for Blikastaðaland ehf, Arion Bank has decided to invite a number of bidders to participate in the second phase of the sale process. The bids submitted by these parties indicate a total purchase price of between ISK 14 and 16 billion.

Blikastaðaland ehf, which is owned by Arion Bank through its subsidiary Landey ehf, owns and is developing the Blikastaðaland area in Mosfellsbær. The bids in question provide for approximately two-thirds of the purchase price to be paid in cash upon closing, with the remaining balance to be paid at later stages. The amounts have not been discounted to present value.

The bids remain subject to certain conditions, and the final terms have not yet been agreed. At this stage, there is no binding commitment regarding the sale of the company, and therefore there is no assurance that the sale process will result in a transaction.

The second phase of the sale process is expected to be completed before the end of this year. However, this is subject to various external factors, and it cannot be ruled out that the process may take longer.

In Arion Bank's interim financial statements for the first six months of the year, Blikastaðaland ehf. is valued at approximately ISK 7.5 billion. Given the uncertainty surrounding key conditions attached to the bids, no decision has been made at this time to revise the book value of Blikastaðaland ehf.

For further information please contact:

Theodór Friðbertsson, Investor Relations at Arion Bank, ir@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 856 6760 or Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, Head of Corporate Communications, samskiptasvid@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 856 7108.

This information is information that Arion Bank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-25 15:37 GMT.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.