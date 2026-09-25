

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Authorities in Florida's Tampa Bay region are taking emergency measures as locally transmitted dengue fever cases continue to increase.



Hillsborough County has recorded the largest number of cases in the state, with 170 people infected locally since the outbreak began. The rising numbers prompted county officials to declare a local state of emergency.



The emergency order was signed by Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise and took effect Thursday. It is initially valid for seven days, although officials can extend it or end it earlier.



Dengue cases have also been reported in neighbouring counties. Pinellas County commissioners voted Thursday to declare an emergency, following a similar move by Pasco County on Wednesday.



Pinellas County's emergency declaration can remain in place for up to 42 days, or roughly six weeks, according to County Attorney Jewel White.



As of September 19, the Florida Department of Health reported 169 cases across the Tampa Bay region. Hillsborough accounted for 160 of those cases, while Pinellas had seven and Pasco had two. The state recorded 38 additional locally acquired infections during the previous week.



Mosquito control has become a major part of the response. In Pinellas County, code enforcement workers have been visiting homes and spraying areas where mosquitoes may be breeding, County Administrator Barry Burton said.



The county plans to spend another $1 million on mosquito-control efforts. The money could be used to purchase chemicals, pay overtime and hire services from another county to help reduce mosquito numbers, Burton added.



The emergency declaration gives local authorities greater flexibility to respond to the outbreak. It could also help the county access state funding if money becomes available and seek federal reimbursement for some of the costs associated with the response.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News