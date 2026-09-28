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WKN: 858920 | ISIN: JP3224200000 | Ticker-Symbol: KHE
Tradegate
25.09.26 | 21:52
13,676 Euro
-0,75 % -0,104
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,68213,90227.09.
13,69613,86425.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD13,676-0,75 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.