

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841.T), the Japanese provider of industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions, Monday announced that it has received orders from Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. to supply integrated automation systems for a 40,000 m³ liquefied hydrogen carrier and for two hydrogen-fueled vessels.



The financial details of the contract have not been divulged.



The company will also integrated monitoring and control of onboard equipment and incorporation of emergency shutdown functions for the hydrogen supply chain, which includes storage and transportation.



Further, the company has received an order to supply integrated automation systems for marine hydrogen fuel systems or MHFS that are to be installed on hydrogen-fueled vessels as MHFS vessels consist of liquefied hydrogen tanks and fuel supply equipment.



'These vessels are being built as part of a Green Innovation Fund project led by Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and will support safe, large-scale maritime transportation, contributing to the development of the liquefied hydrogen supply chain and the transition to a sustainable society.', commented Yokogawa.



Currently, Yokogawa shares are trading at ¥4586, up 0.39% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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