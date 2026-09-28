Issue of 200,000 new shares at the fixed price of EUR 2.50 per share

Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN: IT0005450819, the "Company"), further to its press releases of 22 and 24 July 2026, announces that the second tranche of the reserved capital increase provided for under the investment agreement entered into with Rockbridge Capital Management AG (the "Investor") on 22 July 2026 was completed today.

With the completion of the second tranche, the capital increase resolved upon by the Board of Directors on 24 July 2026 is fully implemented. The increase was resolved in partial exercise of the authority granted to the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code by Article 6.6 of the Company's by-laws, as amended by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on second call on 13 March 2026, with exclusion of pre-emption rights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraph 5, of the Italian Civil Code, for a maximum aggregate amount of EUR 1,000,000, including share premium, through the issue of a maximum of 400,000 new ordinary shares at a price of EUR 2.50 per share.

Second tranche

The second tranche of the capital increase was subscribed for an amount of EUR 500,000 and fully paid up in cash by the Investor, through the issue of 200,000 new ordinary shares of the Company (the "New Shares"), carrying the same features as the shares outstanding. Completion occurred within the period provided for under the agreement.

The Company's shares have no par value. The subscription price of EUR 2.50 per share was allocated to share capital and to the share premium reserve as follows: EUR 10,000 to share capital and EUR 490,000 to the share premium reserve.

Following the issue of the New Shares, the Company's share capital amounts to EUR 57,320,000, represented by 8,353,129 ordinary shares with no par value.

Admission to trading

Admission to trading of the New Shares on Euronext Growth Paris is expected on 1 October 2026. Since the Company's shares are traded on a multilateral trading facility and not on a regulated market, the thresholds set out in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 regarding the maximum number of securities admitted to trading over a twelve-month period do not apply, and no prospectus is required in connection with the capital increase.

Dilutive effects

As a result of the issue of the New Shares, a shareholder holding 1% of the share capital before the issue holds 0.9761% of the share capital after the issue. With the completion of the second tranche, the capital increase resolved upon on 24 July 2026 is fully executed and no further shares remain to be issued under that resolution.

To the Company's knowledge, following the issue of the New Shares the share capital of Mexedia is held as follows. Pre-issue figures reflect the most recent information available to the Company on the basis of the threshold notifications received from shareholders; the Investor's holdings are included in "Market and other investors":

Shareholder Before the issue After the issue Heritage Ventures 12.82% 12.51% Rocket Sharing 27.64% 26.98% Market and other investors 59.54% 60.51% Total 100.00% 100.00%

Next steps

The investment agreement entered into with the Investor provides for an aggregate commitment of EUR 2,000,000. The use of the remaining commitment of EUR 1,000,000 remains subject to a further resolution of the Board of Directors adopted in the exercise of the authority granted to it. The Company will inform the market in accordance with applicable rules.

Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe for financial instruments. It constitutes an update on the execution of a transaction already disclosed to the market on 22 July 2026 pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is an international tech company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker: ALMEX), operating in the telecommunications and digital services sector. The Company develops solutions designed to manage and optimise communication between businesses and their customers through integrated technologies, automation and omnichannel services.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.mexedia.com in the "Press releases" section.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260927633233/en/

Contacts:

Vincenzo La Barbera

Investor Relations

investor.relations@mexedia.com