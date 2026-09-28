Supply chain program spans more than 250 plants in over 30 countries

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and osapiens have worked with DS Smith, a leading international sustainable packaging company, to gain full transparency into the origin and movement of European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) -relevant materials, across its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) supply chain.

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Accenture and osapiens worked with DS Smith to improve supply chain transparency and establish an auditable foundation for compliance with evolving EU sustainability regulations, including the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

The program prepares DS Smith for compliance with forthcoming sustainability and regulatory requirements of the EUDR, which come into force at the end of 2026. Its improved supply chain governance and data management help establish a foundation for DS Smith to meet future sustainability and product compliance requirements.

The collaboration has delivered measurable improvements across DS Smith's operations. The company can now trace EUDR-relevant materials throughout its EMEA supply chain, from origin through production and distribution, with clear, auditable proof of where the materials in the packaging come from. Suppliers are onboarded digitally, and traceability and compliance information is managed through a centralized system, providing greater visibility into supplier and material data.

"Nearly 80% of supply chain leaders tell us that uncertain geopolitical regulatory requirements have made operating their businesses more difficult over the past six months. That pressure is not going away," said Matias Pollmann-Larsen, Global Risk, Resilience and Sustainable Value Chain lead, Accenture. "What DS Smith has done with Accenture and osapiens is build the data foundation needed to stay ahead of these challenges, rather than simply responding to the next regulation when it arrives."

Together, DS Smith, Accenture and osapiens reviewed sourcing, manufacturing, logistics and sales processes across more than 250 plants and facilities in more than 30 countries. Accenture helped drive process transformation, supplier enablement, systems integration and program scaling, while osapiens provided the technology platform supporting the initiative. The companies then established a more consistent approach for managing DS Smith's supplier and traceability data. Previously separate supply chain systems, onboarding and reporting processes were integrated into a single platform, the osapiens HUB.

Since implementation, more than 25,000 supply chain workflows have been executed, nearly 25,000 land plots have been monitored automatically, and almost 10,000 compliance-related cases have been managed through automated case management processes on the osapiens HUB.

"For an organization operating across as many countries and facilities as DS Smith, having reliable, consistent data about your supply chain is not straightforward," said Sakis Miliotis, IT director for Paper, Paper Supply Chain, Recycling and Sustainability, DS Smith."Working with Accenture and osapiens, we have built something that works at scale. Our teams can now access the information they need, suppliers can submit data through a streamlined process, and we have a clear, auditable view of EUDR-relevant materials from source to delivery. That gives us a strong foundation we can build on as compliance requirements evolve."

"The challenge for most organizations is not a shortage of supply chain data, but rather that the data sits in too many places, in too many formats, with too many gaps," said Stephan de Barse, chief revenue officer, osapiens. "This project shows what becomes possible when those challenges are addressed: with the osapiens HUB, more than 1,000 suppliers engaged through a single process, compliance managed proactively and reporting made significantly more efficient."

Building on their work with DS Smith, Accenture and osapiens have also expanded their partnership to help clients around the globe address growing supply chain complexity, strengthen operational resilience and improve supply chain transparency across multiple sectors. Their joint offering combines Accenture's industry expertise, technology capabilities and global delivery experience with the osapiens platform to provide capabilities including multi-tier supplier mapping, supplier intelligence, continuous risk monitoring and automated compliance.

About Accenture

Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com.

About osapiens

osapiens is an AI platform for compliance and supplier intelligence that enables companies to manage risk and become more resilient. With osapiens' solutions, companies can verify their products, know their suppliers, trace their goods, own their footprint, and report with confidence, all on a single AI platform. The osapiens HUB, a multi-tenant platform designed to enable cross-company collaboration and AI automation, combines more than 25 solutions into seven product suites. These solutions enable companies to centrally manage and automate their supplier relationships, compliance requirements, and global supply chains, as well as optimize their maintenance, service, and distribution processes to improve operational performance and maximize global competitiveness. Today, more than 2,500 customers worldwide entrust their most critical business processes to osapiens, from SMEs to global enterprises across industries. Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, with offices across Europe and the United States, the company works with an international team of over 650 employees. Visit us at https://osapiens.com/en.

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Contacts:

Alem Tedeneke

Accenture

+1 646 204 9191

alem.tedeneke@accenture.com

Sumedha Mahorey

Accenture

+91 9820192152

sumedha.mahorey@accenture.com