

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Swiss franc fell to a 4-month low of 0.8313 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 0.8285.



Against the euro and the pound, the franc slid to 1-week lows of 0.9458 and 1.1003 from last week's closing quotes of 0.9438 and 1.0980, respectively.



The franc edged down to 189.62 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 189.84.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.84 against the greenback, 0.96 against the euro, 1.11 against the pound and 187.00 against the yen.



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