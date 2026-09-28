

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Entain Plc (ENT.L), a sports-betting and gaming company, Monday reconfirmed its Underlying EBITDA guidance of £910 million to £960 million and Online Underlying EBITDA margin guidance of 21-22 percent despite the regulatory development in Brazil, prohibiting online sports betting and gaming.



'On 25 September 2026, an executive measure was published which provisionally withdraws all operators' authority to operate online sports betting and gaming with immediate effect. This provisional measure requires Congressional approval within a 120-day period to remain valid thereafter. Congress may reject, approve, or make amendments to the executive measure. Therefore, the longer-term outcome is likely to remain uncertain during this period.', the company said in a statement.



In fiscal 2026, Entain expected Brazil to represent approximately 5 percent of the Group's Online Net Gaming Revenue (NGR), but given the highly challenging and competitive environment, EBITDA contribution is anticipated to be modest.



Excluding Brazil, the company remains on track to deliver fiscal online NGR growth at the top end of its guidance of 5-7 percent on a constant currency basis for fiscal 2026.



Including Brazil, the sports-betting company for fiscal 2026, now expects Online NGR growth of 4-6 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting Brazil's year to date performance and assuming the immediate ban is upheld for the remainder of 2026.



On Friday, shares closed at 449.60 pence, up 0.78% on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News