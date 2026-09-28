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Zwei kanadische Investmentbanken covern diese Aktie - Beide stufen sie mit Buy ein
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WKN: A2QE5M | ISIN: GG00BMGYLN96 | Ticker-Symbol: 9BFA
Tradegate
28.09.26 | 09:07
3,630 Euro
+14,01 % +0,446
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3953,46510:55
3,4063,45410:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BURFORD CAPITAL
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED3,630+14,01 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.