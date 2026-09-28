

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen rose to a 10-day high of 156.52 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-week high of 207.69 against the pound, from early lows of 157.86 and 208.99, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to near 2-week highs of 178.20 and 188.48 from early lows of 179.73 and 190.29, respectively.



The yen climbed to a 10-month high of 88.69 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 89.52.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 2-week highs of 109.91 and 110.58 from early lows of 110.89 and 111.52, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 154.00 against the greenback, 206.00 against the pound, 176.00 against the euro, 187.00 against the franc, 87.00 against the kiwi, 108.00 against the aussie and 109.00 against the loonie.



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