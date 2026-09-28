Camino Minerals Corp: Camino Receives Environmental Approval for Significant Exploration Expansion at the Costa de Cobre Copper Project in Peru

Approval Nearly Doubles Exploration Footprint and Adds 212,500 Metres of Potential Drilling Capacity Across Three Major Copper Trends

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Camino Minerals Corporation (TSXV:COR)(OTCID:CAMZF) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Peruvian subsidiary, a 65/35 joint venture between Camino and Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. ("Nittetsu"), has received approval from Peru's Ministry of Energy and Mines ("MINEM") for the Second Modification of the Semi-Detailed Environmental Impact Assessment ("Second MEIA-sd") for its Costa de Cobre Project (formerly known and referred to in the permit as Los Chapitos), along the coastline in southern Peru.

The approval represents a major milestone for Costa de Cobre, increasing the effective exploration area by approximately 94%, from 6,012.50 hectares to 11,671.90 hectares, and expanding the environmental framework to support a total of 280 drill platforms and up to 611,840 metres of drilling capacity, covering major portions of the three copper fault trends crossing Camino's claims: Diva trend; La Estancia trend; and the Atajo trend.

Expanded Environmental Approval Highlights:

Adds 212,500 metres of new drilling capacity under the Second MEIA-sd.

Supports total remaining and additional drilling capacity of up to 611,840 metres.

Increases the effective exploration area from 6,012.50 hectares to 11,671.90 hectares.

Brings the consolidated total drill platforms to 280.

Includes 1,282 new potential drillholes.

Expands access to priority copper targets, including the La Estancia copper trend and its Sombrero Blanco target, and extensions of the Diva copper trend and the Atajo copper trend.

Provides greater flexibility to systematically test multiple targets across the project.

The Second MEIA-sd was approved following MINEM's environmental review and receipt of the favourable technical opinion from Peru's National Water Authority.

Figure 1: Map illustrating the components of Second MEIAsd of Costa de Cobre copper project, Peru.

Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino, commented: "In Chile, Camino and Nittetsu continue to advance discussions regarding a potential Japanese debt facility to start the construction of its Puquios copper mine. The Company remains confident about completing administrative and commercial agreements with Nittetsu and the lender for what we believe will be very competitive terms for Japanese sourced debt, subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, lender approvals, satisfaction of applicable conditions and other customary matters. In Peru, the approval of this major environmental expansion is a significant milestone for Costa de Cobre. It will enable Camino to keep drilling multiple targets at Costa de Cobre, while we build our Puquios copper mine in Chile. This approval gives Camino the flexibility to systematically evaluate priority targets such as Sombrero Blanco, integrate the La Estancia fault into the broader project, and advance what we believe is a highly prospective, district-scale copper opportunity along the coastline in southern Peru. Drilling is planned to start this fall at Costa de Cobre, subject to receipt of the requisite authorizations. It reflects years of disciplined technical, environmental, and community work by our team in Peru." He further added: "As we enter this next phase, we are also expanding our investor outreach through an advertising engagement with CEO.ca and a 12-month engagement with Market One, which aims to broaden Camino's visibility among retail investors through investor-focused media and digital channels. We will also be participating in investor conferences in Denver, New Orleans, Zurich, Frankfurt, and London this fall, further expanding our engagement with the investment community."

Camino is advancing the remaining regulatory requirements, including the authorization to initiate exploration activities, which must be granted by MINEM before drilling can commence in the new areas. Concurrently, the Company continues its technical planning, logistical preparations, and engagement with local communities and stakeholders. Camino and Nittetsu Mining are finalizing their joint venture at Costa de Cobre, whereby Camino maintains a 65% participating interest, and Nittetsu is a 35% participating partner.

Market One Media Group Engagement

The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One") dated September 17, 2026 (the "Market One Agreement"). Market One, with offices in Vancouver and Toronto, is a multiplatform media solution for the capital markets operating in editorial, video, and digital media. Their media messages are distributed via broadcast, digital, and social media channels, including media platforms such as BNN Bloomberg.

Pursuant to the terms of the Market One Agreement, the Company has engaged Market One for a term of 12 months. Market One will provide services to the Company, including editorial, digital media, and video, to be included on the Company's website and social media profiles. The Company will pay Market One a cash fee of $58,000.00 plus applicable taxes for the services provided. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Market One will not receive any securities in the capital of the Company as compensation. Furthermore, Market One and the Company are arm's length parties, and, at the time of the Market One Agreement, neither Market One nor any of its principals had an interest, directly or indirectly, in any securities of the Company. The Company will review and approve all materials prepared by third parties before release. The services provided under the Market One Agreement may be considered investor relations or promotional activities under TSXV Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities.

About Camino

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company has entered into a 50/50 joint venture partnership with Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. to advance the construction-ready Puquios copper project in Chile toward development and production. Camino is advancing its IOCG Costa de Cobre copper project located in Peru in a 65/35 participating partnership between Camino and Nittetsu, respectively, through to resource delineation and development, and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for exploration discovery drilling to add to its NI 43-101 mineral resources. In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Jose A. Bassan, MSc. Geologist, an independent geologist FAusIMM (CP) 227922, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document.?

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/S/ "Jay Chmelauskas"

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Camino Investor Relations

info@caminocorp.com

Tel: (604) 493-2058

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:?Certain disclosures in this release?constitute?forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking disclosures in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions (including, among others, assumptions regarding the ability of Camino and Nittetsu to negotiate definitive financing arrangements on acceptable terms, the satisfaction of lender conditions, the timely receipt of required governmental and regulatory approvals, the availability of equipment, personnel and funding for planned exploration activities, and the Company's ability to obtain the authorization required to commence exploration activities at Costa de Cobre) that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well?as?assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company.?Forward-looking information in the release includes, without limitation,?statements with respect to the prospectivity of future exploration work at Costa de Cobre, the start of construction and debt financing for Puquios, future planned drilling programs in Peru and Chile, the interpretation of geological models, the potential continuity and extent of mineralized systems,?the?continuation of drilling with future campaigns,?and the prospectivity for copper exploration in new targets.?Although?the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, among others, that actual results of the Company's exploration activities may be different than those?anticipated?by management;?that geological interpretations, including the continuity or extent of mineralized bodies, may change with additional drilling;?that the Company may not realize the benefits of joint ventures and/or strategic partnerships;?that the Company may be unable to obtain or may experience delays in obtaining required?permits,?authorizations and approvals;?that the Company may be unable to complete administrative and/or commercial agreements with Nittetsu and/or any proposed lender for the required debt facility on terms currently projected; operational and technical risks inherent in exploration; risks related to third-party infrastructure development and timing, including the proposed San Juan de Marcona Port; ?and?risks related to?the state of equity and commodity markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly?disclaims?any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether?as a result of?new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Camino Minerals Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/camino-receives-environmental-approval-for-significant-exploration-expansion-at-t-1227477