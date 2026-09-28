LifeClean International AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to remove the shares of LifeClean International AB (publ) from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Company registration number 556897-5964 Short name: LCLEAN ISIN code: SE0014829271 Order book ID: 203889

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be October 12, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.