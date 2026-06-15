Today, June 15, 2026, LifeClean International AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company's board of directors had resolved to apply for delisting of the Company's financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional upon approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders.

According to item 6.1.3 (d) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to have its financial instruments removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: LifeClean International AB (publ) Short name LCLEAN ISIN code: SE0014829271

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.