With effect from March 19, 2026, the units rights in Lifeclean International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 30, 2026.
With effect from March 19, 2026, the paid subscription units in Lifeclean International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including April 20, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Units rights
|Short name:
|LCLEAN UR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0027999681
|Order book ID:
|492404
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from March 19, 2026, the paid subscription units in Lifeclean International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including April 20, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription units
|Short name:
|LCLEAN BTU
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0027999699
|Order book ID:
|492403
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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