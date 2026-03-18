Instrument: Units rights Short name: LCLEAN UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027999681 Order book ID: 492404 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: LCLEAN BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027999699 Order book ID: 492403 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from March 19, 2026, the units rights in Lifeclean International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 30, 2026.With effect from March 19, 2026, the paid subscription units in Lifeclean International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including April 20, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB