Das Instrument OUH3 CA96041W2076 WESTKAM GOLD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.03.2026The instrument OUH3 CA96041W2076 WESTKAM GOLD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.03.2026Das Instrument 651 SE0014829271 LIFECLEAN INTL AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.03.2026The instrument 651 SE0014829271 LIFECLEAN INTL AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.03.2026Das Instrument 8MF PLFAMUR00012 GRENEVIA S.A. ZY 0,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.03.2026The instrument 8MF PLFAMUR00012 GRENEVIA S.A. ZY 0,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.03.2026Das Instrument WO6 FR0011981968 WORLDLINE S.A. EO -,02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.03.2026The instrument WO6 FR0011981968 WORLDLINE S.A. EO -,02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.03.2026Das Instrument FAC CA3060711015 FALCON OIL + GAS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.03.2026The instrument FAC CA3060711015 FALCON OIL + GAS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.03.2026Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.03.2026The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.03.2026Das Instrument 8LB CA6674951059 NORTHWEST HEALTHC. PR.UTS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.03.2026The instrument 8LB CA6674951059 NORTHWEST HEALTHC. PR.UTS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.03.2026