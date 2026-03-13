Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) (the 'REIT' or 'Vital Infrastructure'), a leading owner and operator of healthcare real estate infrastructure in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australasia, announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.03 per unit for the month of March 2026, representing $0.36 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on April 15, 2026, to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2026.

About Vital Infrastructure

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure. As at February 24, 2026, the REIT held interests in a diversified portfolio of 133 income-producing properties totaling 13.0 million square feet of gross leasable area, located throughout major markets in North America, Australia, Brazil and Europe. The REIT's portfolio of outpatient, inpatient, and other health research facilities is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Vital Infrastructure leverages its global workforce in six countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information, please visit www.vitalreit.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288303

Source: Vital Infrastructure Property Trust