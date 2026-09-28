

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A fresh flare-up in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and renewed concerns about the safety of artificial intelligence models weighed on global markets at the onset of the new week. Crude oil price benchmarks have jumped more than three percent amidst fresh uncertainty surrounding the opening of Strait of Hormuz. Sovereign bond yields hardened across regions.



In response to the developments, expectations of a quarter percentage rate hike by the Fed in October has increased to 70.3 percent, from 64.2 percent a day earlier, the CME FedWatch tool shows.



Wall Street Futures have shed close to half a percent in the wake of OpenAI confirming a pause in the training of its next-generation AI models. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading mostly in the green. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has firmed up. Gold has plunged more than three percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,591.80, down 0.46% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,701.30, down 0.54% Germany's DAX at 25,429.17, up 0.13% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,730.00, up 0.32% France's CAC 40 at 8,091.86, up 0.17% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,301.15, down 0.03% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 65,908.00, down 0.69% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,679.70, up 0.17% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,823.62, down 1.67% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,642.51, up 0.54% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,889.74, down 2.70%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.11, up 0.13% EUR/USD at 1.1375, down 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.3259, up 0.10% USD/JPY at 157.02, down 0.17% USD/CHF at 0.8314, up 0.35% AUD/USD at 0.7015, down 0.13%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.235%, up 0.93% Germany at 3.6336%, up 0.29% France at 4.740%, up 0.34% U.K. at 5.4108%, up 0.84% Japan at 3.087%, up 0.39%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $100.78, up 3.43% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $95.71, up 3.57% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,186.67, down 3.11% Silver Futures (Dec) at $61.62, down 4.91%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $82,685.86, down 2.62% Ethereum at $2,640.86, down 2.73% BNB at $758.60, down 2.70% XRP at $1.48, down 3.92% Solana at $117.76, down 5.32%



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