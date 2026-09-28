Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Metatek Group Ltd. (TSX: MTEK) ("Metatek" or the "Company"), the exclusive global provider of Enhanced Full Tensor Gravity Gradiometry ("eFTG") and Digital Full Tensor Gravity Gradiometry ("dFTG"), today provided an operational update on its ongoing data acquisition programmes in Japan and Azerbaijan.

In Japan, Metatek has completed data acquisition for a multidisciplinary hydrocarbon, minerals and geothermal survey for a prominent global Japanese energy company using the eFTG. Acquisition was completed on time and on budget, with processing of the acquired datasets now underway.

In Azerbaijan, the Company has deployed the dFTG on two separate projects, one for the State Energy Company and one for a Canadian energy company. Primary data acquisition for the Canadian Energy company has been completed, with a secondary dataset remaining to complete the programme. Acquisition for the State Energy Company is well underway and is expected to be completed mid-October, following which the dFTG is expected to mobilise to West Africa for a nation-state mapping programme.

Dr. Mark Davies, Chief Executive Officer of Metatek, commented:

"We worked closely with the client's technical team in Japan well before mobilisation, from the initial feasibility work through to designing the survey around their specific technical objectives. They are an extremely capable organisation with extensive international experience, so this was a genuinely collaborative project. Early indications are that the eFTG data are of exceptional quality, and we now look forward to working together through the processing and interpretation phases.

"Azerbaijan is also a good example of how we want to build the business. One dFTG programme is for a new private-sector client, while the State Energy Company invited us back following the programme we completed for them last year. Their decision to work with us again after assessing last year's data is a strong endorsement of the quality of what we delivered and of the relationship we have built.

"The dFTG is now on its second campaign since entering service earlier this year, and both its operational performance and the quality of the data are demonstrating the capabilities we expected from this new generation of FTG technology. With the instrument expected to move directly from Azerbaijan to another programme in West Africa, we are very pleased with the progress being made."

Highlights:

eFTG data acquisition has been completed on time and on budget in Japan for a prominent global Japanese energy company, with processing now underway and interpretation expected to be completed before year end.

dFTG primary data acquisition has been completed in Azerbaijan for a new Canadian energy client, with only a secondary dataset remaining to complete the acquisition programme.

dFTG acquisition is well underway on a separate programme in Azerbaijan for the State Energy Company, representing repeat business following the successful programme completed for the client last year.

The dFTG is expected to complete its Azerbaijan operations in October before mobilising directly to a nation-state mapping programme in West Africa.

Following completion of the Japanese acquisition programme, the eFTG has mobilised directly to its next contracted project within the region.

About Metatek

Metatek (www.metatek-group.com) is a global geophysical services company providing high-definition mapping of subsurface strategic and critical mineral natural resources, energy (including hydrocarbons), helium and hydrogen, for exploration and development. Unlike traditional exploration companies, Metatek delivers rapid data acquisition, processing and scientific interpretation across air, land, and sea environments.

Metatek supports national energy security and helps accelerate the discovery of hydrocarbons, minerals essential for sustainable power, such as lithium, nickel, and copper, as well as identifying reservoirs for natural hydrogen and geothermal energy.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "seek", "potential", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "would", "should", "continue", "plans", "target", "is/are likely to", or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Metatek, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These factors may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the timing and execution of the Company's contracts; the ability to mobilize and operate in international jurisdictions; regulatory and permitting processes; the continuation of client relationships; and general economic, geopolitical and industry conditions.

The risks and assumptions outlined above should not be construed as exhaustive. For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or uncertainties and other factors that could affect Metatek's operations and financial results, reference should be made to the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and to Metatek's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities, including the Company's most recent Annual Information Form under the section entitled "Risk Factors", which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316206