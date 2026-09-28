Finastra launches Supply Chain Finance to Help Banks Accelerate Working Capital Growth

Move delivers cloud, AI and API-enabled payables and receivables finance, in its first phase, including native risk distribution that can be integrated with Finastra's award-winning Trade Innovation and Loan IQ applications.

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Sibos 2026, Finastra announced Finastra Supply Chain Finance (SCF), a solution designed to help banks scale working capital programs faster and unlock growth. Integrated with Finastra's Trade Innovation and Loan IQ platforms through the Nexus API suite, SCF enables banks to deliver connected trade, lending and supply chain finance services while accelerating time to market.

Finastra SCF is an end-to-end platform supporting buyer and supplier acquisition, onboarding, fulfillment, servicing, risk management, and secondary market distribution. The solution delivers straight-through processing, connects with ERP systems and trade ecosystem partners through the Nexus API suite, and provides a rich data foundation for decisioning and portfolio management. Built on a cloud-native architecture and available through flexible deployment models, from on-premise to SaaS, it delivers the resiliency and scalability of Finastra's market-leading solutions used by thousands of banks globally.

The launch represents the latest phase of Finastra's continued investment in Trade Innovation and Loan IQ, extending the company's vision for a connected working capital ecosystem that enables banks to manage trade, lending and supply chain finance products through a unified commercial and risk management framework.

How Finastra SCF will help banks transform supply chain finance:

Faster time to market - Accelerate product launches through pre-built connectivity to corporate systems, ecosystem partners and existing Trade Innovation and Loan IQ integrations.

- Accelerate product launches through pre-built connectivity to corporate systems, ecosystem partners and existing Trade Innovation and Loan IQ integrations. Holistic working capital management - Manage limits, exposures and data across trade finance, letters of credit, guarantees, loans and supply chain finance from a unified platform.

- Manage limits, exposures and data across trade finance, letters of credit, guarantees, loans and supply chain finance from a unified platform. Automated risk distribution - Distribute assets seamlessly through native secondary market capabilities with automated pricing, limit management and reconciliation.

- Distribute assets seamlessly through native secondary market capabilities with automated pricing, limit management and reconciliation. Enhanced risk management - Improve control through AI-enabled fraud detection, compliance screening and eligibility monitoring embedded within operational workflows.

- Improve control through AI-enabled fraud detection, compliance screening and eligibility monitoring embedded within operational workflows. Scale efficiently - Support thousands of counterparties and millions of invoices with straight-through processing, real-time servicing and high-performance architecture.

Future releases will expand capabilities to include purchase order (PO) finance, pre- to post-shipment finance, inventory finance, distributor finance, and additional working capital solutions.

Expert perspective: Driving supply chain finance growth

"Banks are looking for ways to bring new working capital solutions to market faster to capture new revenue streams delivered through STP journeys, and lower costs, while addressing operational risks and regulatory complexity," said Vinay Mendonca, Head of Product, Trade Supply Chain Finance and Corporate Channels at Finastra. "By combining new supply chain finance capabilities with Trade Innovation and Loan IQ, we're enabling banks to take a more connected approach to working capital. This launch marks an important milestone in the evolution of our Trade Innovation platform as we look to bring more API, AI and cloud-led innovation to the market, leveraging our deep expertise in the trade domain, to help institutions innovate and grow."

Trade Innovation is a digital trade finance platform that helps institutions automate workflows, reduce risk, and improve working capital efficiency. As part of Finastra's investment strategy, the platform is evolving into a modular, cloud-ready and API-first ecosystem that enables banks to scale operations, integrate seamlessly and deliver connected trade and lending experiences.

To learn more, visit: Trade Innovation Trade Finance Software | Finastra

Visit Finastra at Sibos on booth H015.

For further information please contact:

Caroline Duff

Global PR Director

T: +44 (0)7917 613586

E: caroline.duff@finastra.com

finastra.com

About Finastra

Finastra provides the mission-critical software that powers thousands of financial institutions in more than 100 countries - including many of the world's leading banks. Its technology helps financial institutions move money as well as extend and service loans that financial services businesses and consumers rely on every day. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, Finastra combines deep financial services expertise with secure, reliable and scalable technology to help customers modernize operations, accelerate innovation, and grow their businesses in a rapidly evolving industry. Visit Finastra or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

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