NVIDIA Announces a $150 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization Increase

News Summary:

NVIDIA's Board of Directors has authorized a $150 billion increase to the share repurchase program, raising the remaining total program to $235 billion.





This marks the largest share repurchase authorization increase in history.





SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional $150 billion under the company's existing share repurchase program, increasing the total remaining amount authorized to $235 billion.

The company expects to execute the total remaining program through fiscal year 2028.

"NVIDIA's growth is being driven by a once-in-a-generation platform shift to AI and accelerated computing," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Our cash generation gives us the capacity to invest in the technologies that advance this transformation and return capital to shareholders. This authorization reflects our confidence in the long-term opportunity ahead."

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Mylene Mangalindan

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

Toshiya Hari

Investor Relations

NVIDIA Corporation

ir@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: expectations with respect to NVIDIA's share repurchase program, including execution timeline; NVIDIA's growth driven by a once-in-a-generation platform shift to AI and accelerated computing; NVIDIA's cash generation giving it the capacity to invest in the technologies that advance this transformation and return capital to shareholders; expectations with respect to the long-term opportunity ahead; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing products and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA's ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on NVIDIA's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and other NVIDIA product and service names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39454f98-f1a6-4f6a-b3ab-43fe63dad6e3

NVIDIA corporate headquarters

NVIDIA corporate headquarters