Powered by Hiya, the new network-level service gives eligible customers the added protection of flagging spam and scams while identifying legitimate businesses

Hiya, a global leader in AI-powered voice security and identity, today announced that Bouygues Telecom will launch a network-level nuisance call protection service powered by Hiya Protect Spam Analytics. Bouygues Telecom is the first operator in France to make this type of nuisance call protection available without requiring customers to download an application.

The launch comes as Branded Calling expands across French mobile networks, helping consumers recognize legitimate business calls before deciding whether to answer. The new service adds another layer of trust by helping Bouygues Telecom customers identify and manage unwanted calls.

According to Hiya's State of the Call 2026 research, French consumers receive an average of 11.7 unwanted calls per week. When a call comes from an unrecognized number, 78% say their default response is to ignore or decline it, or search for the number while it rings.

"Consumers should not have to download yet another app to feel more confident when their phone rings. Unknown numbers have a trust problem; Bouygues Telecom is addressing it both ways, helping customers recognize legitimate callers and flagging unwanted ones. That is how we make the phone worth answering again."

-Alex Algard, CEO and Founder, Hiya

How the Service Works

Leveraging Hiya's proven technology, Bouygues Telecom's Anti-Spam solution detects potential fraudulent calls in real time, thanks to a constantly updated database and AI-assisted algorithms that perform an in-depth behavioral analysis of the number (creation date, number of calls made, call duration, etc.). This database leverages over 28 billion call events per month with over 550 million users globally.

The solution is integrated directly into Bouygues Telecom's mobile network, allowing eligible customers to receive protection without downloading a separate application or completing additional setup.

Anti-Spam complements Bouygues Telecom's existing Branded Calling solution, which helps participating businesses identify themselves when they call. Together, the services address both sides of call trust by helping legitimate callers be recognized and reducing the impact of nuisance calls.

Availability

Availability will vary by subscription. For consumer customers, it will be available starting October 5, priced at €2 per month per line. For business customers, it will be available starting October 12, priced at €1 per month per line.

About Hiya

Hiya is a global leader in AI-powered voice protection and identity, providing caller identity, branded calling, and call protection solutions at network scale. Hiya's technology is deployed across more than 40 countries with nearly 20 mobile operators worldwide, protecting and serving over 550 million users. Founded in Seattle by Alex Algard, Hiya's mission is to make phone calls clear, safe, and worth answering again. Learn more at hiya.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260928422454/en/

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