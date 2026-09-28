King Copper Discovery Corp.: King Copper Discovery Appoints David Burrows to Technical Advisory Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Copper Discovery Corp. ("King Copper" or the "Company") (TSX-V: KCP, OTCQB: TBXXF, FSE: 3RIO) is pleased to announce that Dr. David Burrows has joined the Company's Technical Advisory Team following his review of historical drill core, geological data and the broader exploration opportunity at the Colquemayo Copper Project in southern Peru.

Dr. Burrows brings more than 30 years of global exploration experience, including as Chief Geologist, Global Exploration at Vale for 16 years (2006-2022) and before that at Inco Exploration (1990-2006). His career has included extensive exploration experience across porphyry Cu-Au-(Mo) and high-sulphidation epithermal systems in Indonesia, the Philippines, Peru and Chile.

Importantly, Dr. Burrows was a member of the discovery team responsible for the Onto Cu-Au discovery in Indonesia, which received the 2025 PDAC Thayer Lindsley Award for an international mineral discovery. He is also co-author of "The Onto Cu-Au Discovery, Eastern Sumbawa, Indonesia: A Large, Middle Pleistocene Lithocap-Hosted High-Sulfidation Covellite-Pyrite Porphyry Deposit."

His experience evaluating large-scale porphyry and high-sulphidation systems complements King Copper's ongoing technical work at Colquemayo, where the Company has identified five priority porphyry targets beneath and adjacent to an extensive high-sulphidation lithocap and historically drilled copper mineralization.

Dr. Burrows holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Economic Geology from the University of Toronto and a B.A. in Natural Sciences (Geology) from Trinity College Dublin. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Geology at Laurentian University.

Dr. Burrows joins a technical team that includes Doug Kirwin, Lead Strategic and Technical Advisor, and Chico Azevedo, Vice President of Exploration.

Jonathan Richards, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome David to King Copper Discovery's Technical Advisory Team. His extensive experience with porphyry and high-sulphidation systems, including his involvement in the award winning Onto Cu-Au discovery, is highly relevant to the geological setting we are evaluating at the Colquemayo Copper Project. David has had the opportunity to review our historical drill core and technical data, and his perspective will be valuable as we continue to refine our geological model and advance our priority targets toward drilling. With David joining Doug Kirwin and Chico Azevedo, we have assembled an exceptional depth of global discovery and exploration experience around Colquemayo."

The appointment follows a period of significant technical and corporate advancement at Colquemayo, including the recent expansion of King Copper's land position across the broader Colquemayo copper district.

King Copper Technical Team Leadership

Chico Azevedo - Vice President of Exploration

Former Exploration Manager, IAMGOLD, Argentina

Former South America Exploration Manager, Gold Fields, where he led exploration teams during the discovery and development of the Salares Norte gold-silver deposit and advancement of the Chucapaca gold-copper-silver deposit (currently the San Gabriel mine, operated by Buenaventura).

Past President, Society of Economic Geologists

Recipient of the SEG 2026 Ralp W. Marsden Award





Doug Kirwin - Lead Strategic and Technical Advisor

Former Executive Vice President of Ivanhoe Mines (1996-2012)

Co-recipient of the 2004 PDAC Thayer Lindsley Award for Best Global Discovery as a member of the joint discovery team responsible for the Hugo Dummett orebody at Oyu Tolgoi

Past President, Society of Economic Geologists

Adjunct Professor of Geology, James Cook University





Dr. David Burrows - Technical Advisor

Former Chief Geologist, Global Exploration, Vale

More than 30 years of global exploration experience, including extensive work on porphyry and high-sulphidation systems

Member of the Onto Cu-Au discovery team, recipient of the 2025 PDAC Thayer Lindsley Award for Best Global Discovery

Adjunct Professor of Geology, Laurentian University





Advancing Colquemayo

King Copper continues to advance Colquemayo toward its inaugural drill program, with recent progress including:

Relogging and reinterpretation of more than 20,000 metres of historical drill core and integration into an updated 3D geological model.

Identification of five priority porphyry targets across the approximately 12km by 4km high-sulphidation lithocap.

Recent approval of Declaración de Impacto Ambiental ("DIA") permit that allows for 36,000 metres of diamond drilling from 40 drill platforms across 59 drill holes.

Drill contractor selection and remaining pre-mobilization requirements advancing.





The fully funded drill program is designed to systematically test the broader potential of the Colquemayo mineral

ized system.

On Behalf of the Company,

Jonathan Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Contact Information:

Harp Gosal | Director of Capital Markets & Communications

E: hgosal@kingcopperdiscovery.com

Website: www.kingcopperdiscovery.com

Address: #1012-1030 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC V6E 3M5

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact +1 604 218 1142

Statements

About King Copper Discovery Corp and Our Projects: King Copper is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on the Colquemayo copper-gold project in South America. The Company is led by a team responsible for multiple copper-gold-silver discoveries.

Forward Looking Statement: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements, including the expected closing date of the Financing, the investor's expected ownership interest in King Copper and the expected use of proceeds from the Financing. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as legal, social, and economic conditions in Argentina and Peru, where the Company's mineral exploration properties are located. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.