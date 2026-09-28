Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.: Xilio Therapeutics Appoints Yariv J. Houvras, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing masked immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced the appointment of Dr. Yariv Houvras as chief medical officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yariv at this exciting time for Xilio as we advance XTX501, our bispecific PD-1 / masked IL-2, in the clinic and our next generation of multi-specific, masked T cell engagers," said René Russo, Pharm.D., president and chief executive officer of Xilio. "Yariv is an accomplished physician-scientist with a proven track record of leading complex global clinical development programs from first-in-human studies through registrational Phase 3 trials and regulatory approvals. His deep scientific rigor and expertise in immuno-oncology will be invaluable as we continue towards our goal of unlocking the full potential of our pipeline of masked I-O therapies."

"I believe Xilio's best-in-class masking technology and protein engineering capabilities have tremendous potential to deliver transformative, tumor-selective I-O therapies," said Dr. Houvras. "In the near-term, I am particularly excited about the potential for XTX501 as a backbone therapy for oncology, and I look forward to building upon Xilio's strong clinical foundation and working closely with the company's talented team."

Yariv J. Houvras, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Houvras brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across premier industry and academic research institutions in clinical development, translational medicine and immuno-oncology, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Prior to joining Xilio, he served as senior vice president of clinical and translational development of Tubulis, GmbH (Tubulis) through its acquisition by Gilead Sciences, Inc. At Tubulis, Dr. Houvras was the global head of clinical development and was responsible for scientific and medical oversight of Tubulis' antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) programs in solid tumors. In this role, he led multiple first-in-human and registration-enabling clinical studies. Prior to Tubulis, he served as senior medical director of hematology and translational sciences at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where he was the physician for linvoseltamab, a bispecific T cell engager targeting BCMA and CD3, from first-in-human studies through accelerated and conditional regulatory approval in the U.S. and European Union. Earlier in his career, Dr. Houvras served in academic roles of increasing responsibility at Weill Cornell Medical College and Harvard Medical School. He completed his internal medicine residency at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and his medical oncology and hematology fellowships at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and MGH. In addition, Dr. Houvras has served on various leadership boards, including Director of the International Thyroid Oncology Group, and he has authored over 30 peer-reviewed publications in journals such as Nature- Cell and the Journal of Clinical Oncology. He received his B.S. in biology and English literature from the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor and an M.D. and Ph.D. from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing masked immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. Leveraging our clinically-validated masking technology and capabilities, Xilio is developing I-O therapies designed to selectively activate within the tumor microenvironment to achieve durable efficacy without the severe side effects associated with systemically active I-O agents. Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations, including, without limitation, statements regarding plans, expectations, development timelines and anticipated milestones for Xilio's programs, including advancing XTX501 and the company's next generation of multi-specific T cell engagers; the potential for XTX501 as a backbone therapy for oncology; and Xilio's strategy, goals, business plans and focus, including the potential to deliver transformative, tumor-selective I-O therapies and to unlock the value of the company's pipeline of such therapies. The words "aim," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "seek," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of important risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks related to general market conditions and geopolitical uncertainties; risks and uncertainties related to ongoing and planned research and development activities, including initiating, conducting or completing preclinical studies and clinical trials and the timing and results of such preclinical studies or clinical trials; the delay of any current or planned preclinical studies or clinical trials or the development of Xilio's current or future product candidates; Xilio's ability to obtain and maintain sufficient preclinical and clinical supply of current or future product candidates; initial, preliminary, interim or retrospective preclinical or clinical data or results may not be replicated in or predictive of future preclinical or clinical data or results; Xilio's ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its product candidates and gain approval of its product candidates on a timely basis, if at all; results from preclinical studies or clinical trials for Xilio's product candidates may not support further development of such product candidates; actions of regulatory agencies may affect the initiation, timing and progress of current or future clinical trials; Xilio's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for current or future product candidates; Xilio's need to obtain additional cash resources to advance its pipeline of masked I-O molecules; the impact of international trade policies on Xilio's business, including U.S. and China trade policies; and Xilio's ability to maintain its collaboration and license agreements with AbbVie and Gilead. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the sections entitled "Risk Factor Summary" and "Risk Factors" in Xilio's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Xilio's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and any other filings that Xilio has made or may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Xilio's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, Xilio explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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