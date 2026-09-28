NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Announces CEO Evan Gappelberg Acquires 7.4 Million Shares

Founder and Largest Shareholder Increases Ownership Stake, Underscoring Confidence in Nextech3D.ai's Growth Strategy, Expanding Enterprise Pipeline, and Long-Term Shareholder Value Creation

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company focused on event technology, immersive digital experiences, and enterprise engagement solutions, today announced that it has completed its previously announced issuance of 7,420,880 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to Chief Executive Officer Evan Gappelberg, in satisfaction of $742,088 of accrued and outstanding salary compensation owed to the CEO. The common shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on January 26, 2027. The issuance remains subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Recent News highlights;

Sep 22, 2026

Nextech3D.ai Launches "KATE" Training Intelligence Platform, Expanding AI SaaS Strategy and Pursues Participation in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network

Aug 31st, 2026

Nextech3D.ai Reports 101% Revenue Growth in Q1 Fiscal 2027 as Event Technology Platform Gains Momentum

August 10th, 2026

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Purchases 250,000 Shares in Open Market

June 25th, 2026

Nextech3D.ai Reports Strong Q4 and Audited Full-Year Results +207% YoY Q4 Revenue Growth, 91% Gross Margins, +101% Sequential Revenue Growth

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on transforming how enterprises engage with customers through event technology, immersive digital experiences, and artificial intelligence-powered solutions. Through its portfolio of businesses, including EventDex, Map D, and KraftyLabs, the Company serves enterprise customers seeking innovative solutions that drive engagement, efficiency, and measurable results.

For more information, visit: Nextech3D.ai's investor relations website.

Evan Gappelberg

CEO & Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, sales expansion initiatives, customer acquisition efforts, future financial performance, enterprise opportunities, and ability to create shareholder value. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-announces-ceo-evan-gappelberg-acquires-7.4-million-s-1227385