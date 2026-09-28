Mene Inc.: Mene Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Mene Inc. (TSXV:MENE)(OTC PINK:MENEF) ("Mene" or the "Company"), today announces that it has received approval to undertake, at the Company's discretion, a normal course issuer bid program (the "Bid") to purchase up to 7,544,143 of its listed Class B subordinate voting shares (the "Listed Shares").

The Company is commencing the Bid because it believes that from time to time the market price of its Listed Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business, and that the repurchase of its Listed Shares at those times would be in the best interests of its shareholders.

As of the date hereof, the Company has 150,882,867 Listed Shares issued and outstanding. The maximum number of Listed Shares that may be purchased by the Company under the Bid represents approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding Listed Shares. The Bid will commence on October 1, 2026, and will terminate on September 30, 2027, or on an earlier date in the event that the maximum number of Listed Shares sought in the Bid has been repurchased.

Although the Company presently intends to purchase Listed Shares under the Bid, there can be no assurance that any such purchases will be completed. The actual number of Listed Shares that may be purchased under the Bid and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the Company, subject to applicable securities laws, the policies of the TSXV, and the operation of the automatic securities purchase plan as described below. The Company reserves the right to terminate the Bid at any time.

In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company may not purchase, in any 30-day period, more than 2% of the Listed Shares issued and outstanding at the commencement of such 30-day period, aggregated with all other purchases made by the Company during that period.

Purchases pursuant to the Bid are expected to be made with existing working capital through the facilities of the TSXV, or by such other permitted means (including through alternative trading systems in Canada), at prevailing market prices or as otherwise permitted.

Any purchases on the TSXV under the Bid will be subject to all limitations set forth in the policies of the TSXV. All Listed Shares purchased by Mene under the Bid will be cancelled.

The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to act as the broker through which the Bid will be conducted. Purchases will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV and applicable securities laws. In connection with the Bid, and in accordance with applicable securities laws, the Company has entered into a pre-defined automatic securities purchase plan (the "ASPP") with Canaccord Genuity Corp. to allow for the repurchase of Listed Shares at times when the Company ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading blackout periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. Outside of the restricted periods, the timing of purchases will be determined by management of the Company. All repurchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of Listed Shares purchased under the Bid.

The Company has purchased no Listed Shares in the past twelve months.

About Mene Inc.

Mene crafts pure 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry that is transparently sold by gram weight. Through mene.com, customers may purchase jewelry, monitor the value of their collection over time, and sell or exchange their pieces by gram weight at prevailing market prices. Mene was founded by Roy Sebag and Diana Widmaier-Picasso with a mission to restore the relationship between jewelry and savings. Mene empowers consumers by combining innovative technology, timeless design, and pure precious metals to create pieces that endure as a store of value.

For more information about Mene, visit mene.com.

Media and Investor Relations Inquiries

Sean Ty

Chief Financial Officer

Mene Inc.

ir@mene.com

+1 289 748 3702

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's intention to purchase Listed Shares under the Bid; the Company's belief that the market price of its Listed Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of its business from time to time and that repurchases would be in the best interests of shareholders; the anticipated commencement, duration and completion of the Bid; the expected source, means and manner of purchases under the Bid; the cancellation of Listed Shares purchased under the Bid; and the manner in which purchases will be conducted by the Company's broker.

This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company may, in its discretion, purchase fewer Listed Shares than the maximum sought under the Bid, or none at all; the Bid may be suspended, terminated or amended by the Company at any time; the market price of the Listed Shares may not decline to levels the Company considers to represent an attractive opportunity to repurchase; repurchases under the Bid may not prove to be in the best interests of shareholders; the Company may not have sufficient working capital available to fund purchases under the Bid; purchases under the Bid are subject to the limitations, requirements and policies of the TSXV and applicable securities laws, which may restrict the timing, price or volume of purchases; risks relating to the conduct of purchases by the Company's broker; the inability to successfully acquire and/or develop jewelry manufacturing facilities; an inability to predict or control the negative effects of tariffs and global trading patterns; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of pandemics on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of pandemics and other infectious diseases presenting as major health issues and impacting the price of precious metals, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; operating or technical difficulties in connection with the manufacture, sale, and distribution of jewelry; actual audited results differing from reported unaudited results; global economic climate; dilution of the Company's shares; the Company's limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of raising capital; the competitive nature of the jewelry industry; currency exchange risks; inflation risks; risks related to changing consumer preferences; the need for the Company to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology and manufacturing change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; network security risks; the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems; theft and risk of physical harm to personnel; reliance and availability of key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Mene Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/men%c4%93-inc.-announces-normal-course-issuer-bid-1227486