Greenland Energy Company Confirms Government-Approved Environmental Baseline Program Completed in Jameson Land

Completion of government-approved environmental surveys marks further progress toward exploration drilling.

NUUK, Greenland, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Energy Company (Nasdaq: GLND) ("Greenland Energy" or the "Company") today confirmed the successful completion of its 2026 environmental baseline field program at the Jameson Land Project in East Greenland, marking another important step in the permitting process toward exploration drilling.

On August 19, 2026, Greenland's Ministry of Business and Mineral Resources issued field activity approvals to White Flame Energy A/S, the license holder, for activities under OEEL 2015/13 and OEEL 2015/14 through September 30, 2026. The approved program included the collection of soil and freshwater samples, vegetation and habitat studies, and the recording of wildlife and bird activity across the project area, focused on the proposed well locations as well as the coastal landing site.

The 2026 surveys build on the extensive environmental work already completed at Jameson Land and provide additional baseline data to support the ongoing Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and permitting process. The field program was conducted by experienced environmental consultants, supported by Greenland-focused geoscientists and local hunters employed as wildlife safety guards. Crews operated daily from Nerlerit Inaat (Constable Point) in accordance with environmental requirements and conditions established by the Greenlandic authorities.

"There is no shortcut through Greenland's regulatory process, and we are going to continue the process one day and one step at a time," said Larry G. Swets, Jr, Executive Chairman of Greenland Energy. "The work our teams completed in Jameson Land is exactly what the process requires: careful, government-approved environmental science, done with local people, before any drilling decision is made. We will continue to share our plans with the authorities and with the community."

About Greenland Energy Company

Greenland Energy Company is an exploration stage oil and gas company focused on responsibly exploring and seeking to develop Greenland's hydrocarbon resources, with an emphasis on the Jameson Land Basin in East Greenland. The Company's primary mission is to unlock the frontier hydrocarbon potential of the Jameson Land Basin, an approximately 2 million acre onshore licensed area, through the application of modern exploration technologies. The Company is advancing preparations for future exploration activity in the region. For more information, please visit www.GreenlandEnergyCo.com

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SOURCE Greenland Energy Company