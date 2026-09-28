Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) -Canaf Investments Inc. (TSXV: CAF) ("Canaf" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to report its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended July 31, 2026, highlighted by a recovery in quarterly sales, continued growth in book value per share and a strong financial position.

Revenue for the nine months was CAN$17.65 million (2025: CAN$20.79 million), with net income attributable to shareholders of CAN$1.25 million (2025: CAN$1.82 million). Gross margin was 12.5% (2025: 14.4%), reflecting lower sales volumes and reduced margins at Southern Coal. Sales performance improved quarter-on-quarter during Q3, with revenue increasing to CAN$6.03 million from CAN$5.40 million in Q2. Management expects sales volumes to increase further during Q4 2026. The results represent 12-month trailing earnings per share of CAN$0.039 as at July 31, 2026.

As at July 31, 2026, shareholders' equity attributable to Canaf shareholders increased to CAN$16.71 million (October 31, 2025: CAN$14.76 million), resulting in a record book value per share of CAN$0.352, an increase of approximately 13% during the nine-month period and 40% since October 31, 2024. The Corporation maintained a strong financial position, ending the period with cash balances of CAN$10.46 million and working capital of CAN$13.97 million.

Canaf Estate Holdings continued to report increased rental income, up 34% compared with the corresponding period in 2025. Canaf Capital generated investment income of CAN$244,796 during the nine months and continues to pursue new investment opportunities. Urbanhold commenced trading at both of its initial self-storage locations during Q3, with management focused on establishing operating performance before assessing further expansion opportunities.

For more details and discussion on the results, the Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website, www.canafinvestments.com.

About Canaf

Canaf is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Canaf's registered office is in Vancouver, Canada, with offices in the United Kingdom and South Africa. Canaf owns 100% of Quantum Screening and Crushing (Pty) Ltd., ("Quantum"), a South African company that owns 70% of Southern Coal (Pty) Ltd., ("Southern Coal"), and, following its acquisition on August 31, 2026, 100% of Carbon Reductant Solutions (Pty) Ltd., ("CRS"), companies that produce high carbon, de-volatised (calcined) anthracite or char. Canaf also owns 100% of Canaf Investments (Pty) Ltd., a South African holding company that owns 100% of Canaf Estate Holdings (Pty) Ltd., 100% of Canaf Agri (Pty) Ltd., 100% of Canaf Capital (Pty) Ltd., and 50% of Urbanhold (Pty) Ltd.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Canaf contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements may include expected sales volumes, future growth, estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Canaf believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Canaf is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement. These risks include operational, political, currency and geological risks and the ability of Canaf to raise or obtain funds for its operations. Canaf's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316073