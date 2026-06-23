Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Canaf Investments Inc. (TSXV: CAF), ("Canaf"), the Canada-registered Corporation, is pleased to report its financial results for the six-month period ended April 30, 2026.

Revenue for the six months was recorded at CAN$11,624,695 (2025: CAN$13,844,599) with net income attributable to shareholders of CAN$914,730 (2025: CAN$1,082,156). Gross margins improved to 13.6% (2025: 11.8%), reflecting the increasing contribution from Canaf Capital and Canaf Estate Holdings. The results represent a 12-month trailing earnings per share at April 30, 2026 of CAN$0.048/share.

As at April 30, 2026, shareholders' equity increased to CAN$15.79 million (October 31, 2025: CAN$14.76 million), representing a new record book value per share of CAN$0.333 (October 31, 2025: CAN$0.311). The Corporation maintained a strong financial position, ending the period with cash balances of CAN$9.84 million and working capital of CAN$13.41 million.

During the last quarter, Canaf Investments (Pty) Ltd. contributed approximately CAN$217,000 to Urbanhold (Pty) Ltd., its 50%-owned associate focused on self-storage facilities in South Africa. Urbanhold's first two pilot projects, comprising a total of 148 self-storage units located in Gqeberha and Johannesburg, are now under development. The first pilot site in Gqeberha opened in April 2026, with customer uptake tracking in line with management's expectations. The second site in Johannesburg is expected to open in July 2026.

Urbanhold intends to initially roll out a further one to two pilot projects in order to validate operating performance, demand and returns. Subject to achieving targeted performance metrics, Urbanhold plans to scale the platform to approximately 1,500 units across 7-10 locations.

For more details and discussion on the results, the Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website, www.canafinvestments.com.

About Canaf

Canaf is a public company listed on the TSX-V Exchange. Canaf's registered office is in Vancouver, Canada, with offices in the United Kingdom and South Africa. Canaf owns 100% of Quantum Screening and Crushing (Pty) Ltd., ("Quantum"), a South African company that owns 70% of Southern Coal (Pty) Ltd., ("Southern Coal"), a company that produces a high carbon, de-volatised (calcined) anthracite. Canaf also owns 100% of Canaf Investments (Pty) Ltd., a South African holding company that owns 100% of Canaf Estate Holdings (Pty) Ltd., 100% of Canaf Agri (Pty) Ltd., 100% of Canaf Capital (Pty) Ltd., and 50% of Urbanhold (Pty) Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Canaf contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Canaf believes that the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Canaf is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement. These risks include operational, political, currency and geological risks and the ability of Canaf to raise or obtain funds for its operations. Canaf's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302420

Source: Canaf Investments Inc.