Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Canaf Investments Inc. (TSXV: CAF), ("Canaf") the Canada-registered Corporation, is pleased to announce the release of its Audited Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the 3-month period ended January 31, 2026.

Revenue for the quarter was recorded at CAN$6,229,047 (2025: CAN$8,411,513) with a net income attributable to shareholders of CAN$520,120 (2025: CAN$676,557). The results reflect a 12-month trailing earnings per share at 31 January 2026 of CAN$0.048/share.

As at January 31, 2026, shareholders' equity increased to CAN$15.92 million (October 31, 2025: CAN$14.76 million), representing a record book value per share of CAN$0.336 (October 31, 2025: CAN$0.311).

During the quarter, Canaf established Urbanhold (Pty) Ltd., a 50/50 joint venture with a South African partner, focused on developing a scalable network of self-storage facilities in South Africa through the conversion of under-utilised retail space within shopping centers. Subsequent to quarter end, Urbanhold invested approximately CAD$180,000 in its first pilot site, comprising 100 self-storage units. Construction commenced in March 2026, with the facility expected to open in early April 2026. Urbanhold intends to initially roll out a further 1-2 pilot sites, each comprising approximately 100-150 units, in order to validate operating performance, demand, and returns. Subject to achieving targeted performance metrics across these pilot locations, Urbanhold plans to scale the platform to approximately 1,500 units across 7-10 locations, following which Urbanhold will evaluate opportunities to expand the platform further.

For more details and discussion on the results, the Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website, www.canafinvestments.com.

About Canaf

Canaf is a public company listed on the TSX-V Exchange. Canaf's registered office is in Vancouver, Canada, with offices in the United Kingdom and South Africa. Canaf owns 100% of Quantum Screening and Crushing (Pty) Ltd., ("Quantum"), a South African company that owns 70% of Southern Coal (Pty) Ltd., ("Southern Coal"), a company that produces a high carbon, de-volatised (calcined) anthracite. Canaf also owns 100% of Canaf Investments (Pty) Ltd., a South African holding company that owns 100% of Canaf Estate Holdings (Pty) Ltd., 100% of Canaf Agri (Pty) Ltd., 100% of Canaf Capital (Pty) Ltd., and 50% of Urbanhold (Pty) Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Canaf contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Canaf believes that the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Canaf is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement. These risks include operational, political, currency and geological risks and the ability of Canaf to raise or obtain funds for its operations. Canaf's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290295

Source: Canaf Investments Inc.