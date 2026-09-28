Mirion Connect 2026 EMEA/APAC is Mirion Technologies' first regional nuclear and radiation safety technology conference for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

The conference expands the US-based Mirion Connect event, bringing together experts and technology users across nuclear safety, measurement technologies and radiation science for training, industry forums, product demonstrations and more.

Featured speakers will cover topics like radiopharmaceutical advancements, nuclear energy expansion, global environmental testing and capacity-building, and growth in small modular reactor technology

Mirion Technologies, a leading provider of advanced radiation safety solutions, today announced Mirion Connect 2026 EMEA/APAC, the company's first regional edition of its Mirion Connect conference for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific region. The event will take place September 29 October 1, 2026, in Brussels, Belgium.

Mirion Connect, an event hosted in the United States for 40 years, brings together nuclear and radiation safety professionals from around the world for a week of expert-led presentations, open-forum discussions, hands-on technical training and targeted breakout sessions. Expanding to Europe, the event is designed to give attendees direct access to the latest developments in radiation detection, measurement and safety technologies, alongside practical guidance they can apply immediately in their own operations.

The conference theme Bound by our history, inspired by the future we shape together is based upon deep industry partnerships and unites attendees from across the globe to explore emerging technologies, share best practices and deepen professional connections.

"This inaugural Mirion Connect EMEA/APAC event reflects our commitment to building closer, more direct relationships with the global radiation safety community," said Loïc Eloy, President, Nuclear Safety Group at Mirion. "Mirion Connect is more than a conference, it's a collaborative experience grounded in real-world applications, peer connection and technical expertise. We are excited for many of our partners and customers to see first-hand the benefits of this conference."

Experts from Mirion and leading voices from across the nuclear and radiation safety industries will share their insights throughout the week. The event's general session will cover a broad range of topics including radiopharmaceutical advancements, nuclear energy expansion, global environmental testing and capacity-building, and growth in small modular reactor technology. Featured guest speakers include:

Philippe van Put, General Manager, Full Life Technologies

General Manager, Full Life Technologies Christophe Berbiers, CODIR Member and Head of CARE department, Tihange Nuclear Power Station

CODIR Member and Head of CARE department, Tihange Nuclear Power Station Jonathan Burnett, Head of the Terrestrial International Radiochemistry Laboratory (TERC Lab), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Head of the Terrestrial International Radiochemistry Laboratory (TERC Lab), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Michael Hodgson, Lead Engineer, Rolls-Royce SMR

Additional event highlights include:

Full-Day and Half-Day Training Seminars

Demo-Room with hands-on training and technology demonstrations

Focused Breakout Sessions tailored to specific roles and areas of focus

Forums covering New Nuclear, Predictive Maintenance and Technology Innovation; and, an interactive Radiological Defense session

To learn more about Mirion Connect 2026 EMEA/APAC, visit mirion.com.

About Mirion

Mirion is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. Focused on nuclear and safety, the Mirion Technologies group is committed to powering advancements in nuclear energy through proven radiation safety technologies and expertise. Dedicated to driving better patient outcomes, the Mirion Medical group is focused on improving quality in cancer care through its broad range of solutions that enhance the delivery and ensure safety across the medical landscape. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA USA), Mirion employs approximately 3,200 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at https://www.mirion.com/.

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Contacts:

For investor inquiries:

Eric Linn

ir@mirion.com

For media inquiries:

Erin Schesny

media@mirion.com