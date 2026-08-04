Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc: Perma-Fix and Mirion Technologies Form Strategic Partnership for DOE and Federal Nuclear Cleanup Opportunities

ATLANTA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI), a global leader in nuclear waste management and environmental remediation solutions, announced today the formation of a strategic Partnership with Mirion Technologies, under the Small Business Administration's Mentor-Protégé Program.

The formation of the strategic partnership reinforces Perma-Fix's leadership in the U.S. nuclear cleanup market in support of the Department of Energy (DOE) and its Office of Environmental Management's mission to reduce risks from the Cold War nuclear legacy and advance safe, permanent solutions for complex radioactive and hazardous waste.

"This Partnership represents a natural evolution of Perma-Fix's strategy to expand our leadership across the DOE environmental management landscape. As cleanup missions continue to grow in complexity, we believe customers increasingly value solutions that combine specialized treatment infrastructure, radiological expertise, and disciplined execution. Perma-Fix's waste management and remediation capabilities are the cornerstone of this Partnership, and Mirion's instrumentation expertise further strengthens our ability to compete for and support larger, more technically demanding cleanup opportunities," said Mark Duff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Perma-Fix.

The Perma-Fix and Mirion Technologies partnership will leverage Perma-Fix's more than 30 years of experience in nuclear waste treatment, environmental remediation, project management, and waste disposition, complemented by Mirion Technologies' expertise in radiation detection, measurement, monitoring, and advanced nuclear instrumentation. The Partnership will focus on opportunities involving advanced waste characterization and segregation, radiological measurement and non-destructive assay, waste processing, packaging, transportation, and disposal support for complex nuclear and environmental remediation projects. Together, the Partnership is intended to support earlier and more accurate waste segregation, optimized disposal pathways, reduced disposal costs and timelines, and improved project execution across major DOE cleanup programs.

The Mentor-Protégé relationship aligns with Perma-Fix's broader strategy of expanding its participation in long-duration nuclear cleanup and waste treatment programs. As the Company continues to invest in treatment capacity, permitting, and operational readiness across its nuclear platform, management believes strategic partnerships such as this can further strengthen Perma-Fix's ability to address emerging federal remediation opportunities, including longstanding experience at key DOE facilities such as Los Alamos National Laboratory.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies including the DOE, the U.S. Department of War (DOW), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to its clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOW, and commercial facilities nationwide. Visit us at www.perma-fix.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the agreement described herein, the anticipated benefits and opportunities arising from such agreement, and its potential future impacts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Further information regarding risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could affect each company's respective financial results and operations is included in the filings of Mirion Technologies and Perma-Fix Environmental Services, respectively, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including each company's respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as other periodic reports filed or to be filed with the SEC.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to each of us as of the date hereof, and neither of us assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contacts

For Perma-Fix inquiries:

David K. Waldman - U.S. Investor Relations

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1021

Herbert Strauss - European Investor Relations

herbert@eu-ir.com

+43 316 296 316

For Mirion Technologies media inquiries:

Erin Schesny

media@mirion.com

For Mirion Technologies investor inquiries:

Eric Linn

ir@mirion.com