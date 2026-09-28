

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW), an insurance consulting firm, Monday launched Radar AI Assistant within Radar Vision, its AI-driven performance monitoring tool for insurers. The new feature allows insurers to use natural language to analyze data, identify risks and improve decision-making.



The AI helps insurance teams identify emerging risks and hidden trends, explain their likely drivers, and recommend actions for pricing and risk management.



Built on WTW's industry expertise, the tool turns data insights into immediate actions without requiring insurers to buy new software or generate extra reports.



'Radar AI Assistant, guided by insurance expertise, can consolidate multiple early indicators into a clearer, more credible view that supports confident action ahead of competitors reliant on isolated signals,' said Pardeep Bassi, Global Proposition Leader in Data Science, Insurance Consulting and Technology at WTW.



On the Nasdaq, WTW shares were up 0.29% in pre-market trading after closing at $293.99 on Friday.



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